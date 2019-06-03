The Bay of Plenty region is set for a drenching with a risk of high winds and thunderstorms in the mix for Wednesday but farmers are welcoming the rain, saying any rain is good when temperatures aren't too cold.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said a significant low pressure system would move across the North Island tomorrow.

"There's going to be heavy rain coming into the Rotorua area tomorrow morning and some strong northerly winds.

A low will move across the North Island tomorrow bringing heavy rain and strong winds to many places. Keep up to date at https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^SG pic.twitter.com/Hvw90ePmTi — MetService (@MetService) June 3, 2019

"Later on in the day as that low moves eastwards it should ease to showers with the winds turning around to the west."

Glassey said the weather would affect most of the Bay of Plenty.

"It's looking pretty similar for Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty with heavier rain likely for the ranges of the Eastern Bay of Plenty."

"There is a risk of thunderstorms as well decent wind gusts," Glassey said.

Wednesday Weather Low pressure heading for the North Island! On Wednesday a low tracking from the Tasman Sea makes its way over the country, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and possible thunderstorms to the North Island and the top of the South Island. Here is the latest Severe Weather Outlook highlighting the areas of concern this week http://bit.ly/SWOutlook. Below is the model output for rain and wind as it crosses New Zealand on Wednesday. ^KL Posted by MetService New Zealand on Sunday, 2 June 2019

The weather looks set to improve on Thursday before a new front brings in more showers on Friday.

According to Metservice, the lowest temperatures are set to dip to was 7C overnight on Wednesday and Friday, with the temperature hovering around 9C on Thursday.

Bay of Plenty Federated Farmers provincial president Darryl Jensen said farmers could always do with some rain especially after the extremely dry summer.

He said most farmers had dried off their cows and had decreased stock numbers.

While most of the region had enough feed it was still "tight" in some areas such as the Kaimāi Ranges, he said.

At this stage, the wet weather would only become a problem if the temperature dropped as this would slow down grass growth, he said.

However, having a harsh winter often led to a "brilliant" spring which would spur on growth.