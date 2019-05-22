Contractors have made great progress on works along State Highway 2 Takitimu Dr northbound, according to the NZ Transport Agency.

Bay of Plenty system manager Rob Campbell acknowledged the road reconstruction work had been disruptive and caused some long delays during peak hour traffic.

"The contractors have worked really hard and made great progress in the last 48 hours. The lane we're rebuilding is complex and needs to be stronger than average because it primarily supports heavy traffic to the port.

"Weather permitting, we expect the most complicated section of reconstruction work to be finished by early next week," he said.

Campbell said they should be able to have both lanes open during the daytime at that point which meant fewer delays for the remaining work.