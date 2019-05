A bus has hit a powerpole near Te Puke High School this afternoon, bringing lines down.

The crash happened shortly before 3.30pm on Tui Street, Te Puke.

A police spokeswoman said they were not sure if the bus involved was a school bus or not at this stage.

She said powerlines were down, but they had not been made aware of any injuries.

Electricity provider PowerCo said on its website that there were no current power outages in the Te Puke area.