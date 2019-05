One person was trapped and had to be cut out of their vehicle after a crash near Fraser Cove Shopping Centre last night.

Police were called to a two-car crash just after 9pm, according to a police media spokeswoman.

An ambulance was also on scene and it appeared to be caused by a medical event, the spokeswoman said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it also attended.

He said one person was trapped in their car and had to be cut out of the vehicle.