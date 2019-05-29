Super rugby cops it from all quarters at this time of year. It is labelled as boring, predictable, dollar-driven and the convoluted format aids those beating the drums.

It sparks the oval-ball banter and with the NRL well under way the annual debate about the ruling code is undoubtedly hashed out in pubs, lounges and smoko rooms.

League fans can sometimes slip into an anti-union, rather than a pro-league state of mind, although those drums maybe somewhat subdued with the Warriors' indifferent form this season. Not that defeat is the measure of success of the code as sport needs winners and losers, but generalising somewhat, the hopes of league as a code in this country are pinned on the Warriors. That is tough. It may reflect where we are as fans, but undoubtedly there were those who were happy to see the Crusaders' 19-game winning streak halted in Sydney earlier this year.

Think about that – some were happy to see a New Zealand rugby team lose in Australia.

To try and determine the ruling oval-ball code is fairly pointless in the grand scheme of things, but as long as both sides are talking about it, even if the consumption is casual, is something to build on.

With that in mind I will go into bat for union. The Super Rugby season so far has thrown in upsets, competitive fixtures and there even appears to be less time watching some other bloke watching another screen to find conclusive evidence.

The Sunwolves were axed from the Super Rugby, although they still have to put together a team next year, just as they started to find triumph. But their overall record, as well as reportedly a myriad of off-field obstacles, means the competition will kick-off with 14 teams in 2021.

There is an element of maybe, possibly, there is chance that the suits have made a good decision for Super Rugby watchers. The 2021 competition will be a 13-round home and away where teams will play each other once. The simplicity is as refreshing as a Fruju in February. The play-offs will be a six-team format where the top two teams get a week off – league fans will like that.

It means this year, us rugby fans can sit back, take in the World Cup, take a breather next year and be hopeful Super Rugby is entering better times.

For now, fans of teams out of contention can look at Super Rugby 2019 as massive trial for the remaining seats on the plane to Tokyo later this year.

Other international teams appear to be building superbly for the cup, but the All Blacks have been counter-punching since ages ago.

The tournament will at least provide entertainment and talking points, which is all we really want. Although a World Cup hat-trick sounds perfect.