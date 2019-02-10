A section of Mauao's base track has been closed temporarily due to heavy swells.

The closed section is about halfway round the track, meaning that walkers will have to turn back rather than complete the full circuit.

The Tauranga City Council urges people to exercise caution – particularly if they hadchildren with them.

The section was expected to reopen at 3pm today.

The council's parks team was monitoring the situation. Contractors and signage were in place.

The other tracks on Mauao remained open.