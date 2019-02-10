A section of Mauao's base track has been closed temporarily due to heavy swells.

The closed section is about halfway round the track, meaning that walkers will have to turn back rather than complete the full circuit.

The Tauranga City Council urges people to exercise caution – particularly if they hadchildren with them.

The section was expected to reopen at 3pm today.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The council's parks team was monitoring the situation. Contractors and signage were in place.

The other tracks on Mauao remained open.

Related articles:

BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Beachgoers brave rough seas off Tauranga despite warnings

10 Feb, 2019 4:30pm
3 minutes to read
BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Caution urged on Mauao base track

10 Feb, 2019 11:43am
Quick Read
BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Rotorua's Davey Boles wins another Sand to Surf race

10 Feb, 2019 9:08am
3 minutes to read
BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Letters: Please repair Mount Maunganui's base track

11 Feb, 2019 4:08am
3 minutes to read