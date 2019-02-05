Aquinas College caused one of the biggest McNaughton Trophy upsets in recent seasons when they eliminated 2016 and 2017 champions R&A Sangha in the quarterfinals.

On Sunday, Aquinas College won the toss and elected to bat in the Baywide Reserve Grade Championship encounter at Blake Park. Louie Robinson opened and top scored with a well worked 52 runs. Batting at five, Carson Wills continued his side's momentum with 28 runs while Darcy Hoskin posting a handy 27. Sangha team stalwart GS Gagan took three wickets for 40 runs.

Deepak Singh's top score of 45 was in vain as the Sangha team were bowled out for 139. Aquinas first change bowler Toby Taylor did much of the damage, taking four wickets for 28 runs, while Louie Robin backed up his batting feats with three wickets.

Greerton Sikh XI travelled to Rotorua to take on a determined Geyser City challenge at Smallbone Park and produced a win. The Rotorua representatives batted first and set their Western Bay of Plenty opponents a solid target when they were bowled out for 207. Veteran Rotorua player Kane Vanner showed he has lost none of his touch with the bat, top scoring with 87 off 98 balls.

Greerton Sikh chased the required total down in 35 overs, with four wickets in hand. GS Maangat belted 77, at a little better than a run a ball, with JP Singh falling two short of a half century.

Te Puke took first use of the wicket against Greerton at Pemberton Park and were bowled out for 114. The hosts cruised home to victory inside the 22nd over.

The combined Papamoa team, which is drawn from the clubs three B Grade sides, defeated Mount Maunganui. Papamoa were removed for 142 and then turned around and bowled the Mount boys out 11 runs short of their target.

McNaughton Trophy Quarter Final Results

Aquinas College 176 (Louis Robinson 52, Carson Wills 28, Darcy Hoskin 27; GS Gagan 3/40) beat R&A Sangha 139 (Deepak Singh 40, GS Gagan 22; Toby Taylor 4/28, L Robinson 3/13).

Te Puke 114 (GS Samra 30, Simon Eves 27; M Rowland 4/21, Scott Drabble 3/13) lost to Greerton (M Earl 33, Sean Wakelin 29, Richie Earl 23no; Rheinhardt Kruger 3/24).

Geyser City Sports 207 (Kane Vanner 87, Ethan O'Donoghue 30; LS Bhatti 4/44) lost to Greerton Sikh XI 211/6 (GS Maangat 77, JP Singh 48).

Papamoa 142 beat Mount Maunganui 132.

McNaughton Trophy Semi Finals - February 24

Aquinas College v Papamoa, Greerton v Greerton Sikh XI.

