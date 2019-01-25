"On Sunday we lost a legend."

This was how Logan David Gemming's best friend described the loss of a man known to many as a gentle, caring "hero".

Kitesurfing sails, sea biscuits and paddleboards lined the front of the Tauranga Boys' College gymnasium where hundreds said their goodbyes to a man who loved the water.

Logan, 37, a physical education and health teacher and a Year 11 dean at Tauranga Boys' College, died in a kitesurfing accident at Fergusson Park on Sunday.

A service was held for Logan yesterday where his life was commemorated by a rousing haka performed by his students and colleagues.

Tributes flowed as people shared stories about the late husband, father, friend and colleague gone too soon.

Logan's father John Gemming honoured his late son, saying he was a "wonderful man".

"He was considerate, thoughtful, loving, compassionate, gentle but determined, organised, adventurous and brave," he said.

John said Logan, the third of four boys, was a big fan of the ocean and particularly loved windsurfing.

"At age 7, he windsurfed solo across Welcome Bay and never looked back," he said.

John said his son had made an impact on many people's lives.

"Your legacy is the bright and shining influence you have had on your family and your pupils," he said.

Logan's brothers also paid tribute to their sibling, who they called "a legend".

"He was our brother, he was our best friend, he was our hero," Luke Gemming said.

"We called him the Golden Child," he joked.

Luke said their brother loved his sports. "As long as it involved the water, he wanted in," he said.

Luke closed his tribute by saying he still couldn't process life without his beloved brother.

"This is still so unreal to me. I am not ready to say goodbye. I love you so much bro. May you rest in peace."

Blair Jordan also paid tribute to his best friend.

"On Sunday we lost a legend," he said.

Jordan said Logan always wore a smile, lived life to the fullest and was always "keen for anything". "Logan was a yes man," he said.

He shared memories of growing up with his best mate playing in the Welcome Bay estuary, camping and windsurfing together. "You will be with me in the ocean," he said.

Long-time friend and former colleague Wayne Gribble said he first met Logan "and his cheeky smile" as a Year 12 Tauranga Boys' College student in 1997.

"That smile has become iconic to Logan," he said. "You just become a better person for having Logan Gemming in your life."

Logan's father-in-law Steve Crawford said Logan was a loving husband to their daughter Kylie and a doting father their three young grandchildren.

"We are so proud to have Logan as a son-in-law," he said.

Neil Howard of Tauranga Boys' College and long-time friends Gareth Wood and Cameron Jones also paid tribute to Logan.

Logan's eldest son Fergus Gemming was the youngest to pay tribute.

"I love my dad with all of my might," he said. "You are the coolest dad, we love you forever."

Before Logan's wife Kylie paid the final tribute to her husband, the family danced to the "Gemming family song" I Like to Move It as the audience clapped.

"I stand here not as a grieving wife but as the luckiest woman in the world," she said.

Lucky to have travelled with her husband and to have been part of a team that valued honesty, communication, and to have shared "the most deepest love", she said.

"I am also lucky to have created three mini Logans who have their father's heart, spirit and gentle ways running deep in their bones."

Kylie thanked her husband for teaching her patience, how to share and how to truly love.

"Logan you had an amazing ability to connect with people and to listen," she said.

"Loges, you were my teammate. I am unsure how to enter the playing field without my wingman."

"Words cannot express how much I love you," she said. "You and my boys are my world."

Addressing her three young children Fergus, Fletcher and Eaton, Kylie said she was sorry they had been exposed to the pain of losing their father too soon.

"I hope you will remember your daddy as the most wonderful dad in the world. I look forward to watching you grow and seeing your father in you."

She finished her tribute by telling her husband to "have fun, hun".