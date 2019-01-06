One person has been taken to hospital after a truck and trailer unit rolled on a notorious Bay of Plenty highway overnight.

The driver suffered moderate injuries in the crash on State Highway 29 in the Kaimai Range.

A police media communications spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the crash 10.50pm yesterday.

The truck and trailer rolled about a kilometre from the summit of the Kaimai Range on the Matamata side.

The road was down to two lanes following the crash but has reopened to full capacity today.

The highway is well-known for serious and fatal crashes. Read more here.