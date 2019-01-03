Heavy traffic is being felt in and around Tauranga today. Photo / file

Bay of Plenty Times readers and reporters were getting caught in significant traffic congestion around the Western Bay of Plenty on Thursday.

Heavy traffic was backed up kilometres along State Highway 2 between Tauranga and Katikati, and beyond.

Meanwhile traffic believed to be heading to the Black Caps ODI match at Bay Oval had created gridlock on Tauranga's Harbour Bridge. Mount Maunganui-bound traffic on SH29a was also reported to be at a standstill.

A reporter at the Te Maunga roundabout on Maunganui Rd said it was bumper to bumper with significant delays. Motorists attempting to come out were having to wait a long time, she said.

The congestion continued along Hewletts Rd and the Harbour Bridge, with the worst of it heading into Mount Maunganui, she said.

A caller to the Bay of Plenty Times said traffic travelling north towards Katikati was backed up to Esdaile Rd.

On social media people have complained of trips between Tauranga and Katikati taking more than an hour.

Tauranga Police Senior Sergeant Mark Pakes said he was aware of a few minor crashes as a result of the congestion.

"There was a fair bit of congestion heading out to the cricket before that started and then coming in from the other way, from about 10am, traffic was at a walking pace," he said.

"One of the issues is when it gets slow a lot of people are sitting there on the phones, that's when you get the nose to tails and then that slows things down even more."