Tauranga's rapidly growing population has resulted in one of the Western Bay of Plenty's highest road tolls in recent years.

A total of 18 people lost their lives as a result of 17 crashes on local roads and highways in 2018. The previous year, 14 died. In 2016, 19 died, including five Tongan packhouse workers killed in a single crash on State Highway 2 as they left work.

Of last year's figures, several involved pedestrians being hit by cars or cars crossing the centre line.

Head of Western Bay of Plenty road policing Senior Sergeant Mark Pakes said the fallout from fatal crashes on "the families and everyone involved is tragic in every way".

"But a lot of them are avoidable - simply by doing the small things; by being patient and courteous."

Pakes said Tauranga's ballooning population resulted in more traffic, and there were "some amazing people in other agencies doing incredible work on this, but it's not fast work, it takes time.

"That's why we need to focus on the things we can control, like a) our speed, b) on following distances and c) not using your cellphone.

"I've said to people we pull over; 'is that call worth you putting your life at risk?' How would they feel if someone took a phone call and took out a member of their family? Would they still think it's not that much of a big deal?"

Pakes said there were still too many drivers taking dangerous risks.

"It's not like we want to be overzealous but how many operations do we need to do before the message gets through; that it's not a good idea to have your phone in your hand while driving."

Katikati firefighter Brendan Gibbs said many of the crashes they attended were during the day "and I think it's mostly due to inattention".

Gibbs has been a firefighter for 18 years and said traffic had become so heavy on SH2 "you can't afford to make a mistake, even sneeze, because if you go over the centre line, there's a very high chance there will be another vehicle in your path. It does require a lot of extra concentration".

Ōmokoroa fire chief Ian Blunt said it was disappointing there was a high percentage of people using mobile phones while driving and others "blatantly breaking road rules putting law-abiding motorists at risk".

In the wider Bay of Plenty district, 51 people were killed in crashes in 2018.

Rotorua police road policing commander Senior Sergeant Denis Murphy said the reality of that was 51 "of our friends, neighbours and family who have not sat down to Christmas dinner with their loved ones this year".

NZ Transport Agency Bay of Plenty systems manager Rob Campbell said people could easily become frustrated or fatigued while driving at this time of year and drivers should take extra care.



Western Bay of Plenty fatal crashes:

2018: 18

2017: 14

2016: 19

2015: 18

2014: 16

2013: 6

Around the region 2018 - 2017 - 2016

Rotorua: 11- 4 - 8

Taupo: 14 - 22 - 13

Western Bay: 18 - 14 - 19

Eastern Bay: 7 - 7 - 6

Bay of Plenty total: 51 - 47 - 46