There have been reports of a serious crash on State Highway 25 near Manaia this morning.

A police media spokesman said police were notified by St John of the crash.

The road was blocked in both directions and diversions were in place.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the Fire Service was in attendance and were assisting police and St John. They were also helping with traffic management.

Advertisement

St John said one patient was in a critical condition and was being transported to Auckland Hospital in a helicopter.

More to come