One person has been charged following a dramatic police chase through the city early this morning.

A police media communications spokeswoman said police located a stolen vehicle believed to be linked to petrol drive-offs and a burglary of a liquor store, being driven in Tauranga at 5am.

The pursuit began after the vehicle failed to stop for police and road spikes were laid at Bethlehem and Carmichael Rds.

Police allege the car rammed another vehicle on Alverstone Rd and later crashed into another vehicle before eventually coming to a stop.

Police arrested four people who were in the car, and one person has been charged with failing to stop for red and blue flashing lights and other driving-related charges.

