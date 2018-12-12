Two Golden Sands School pupils went behind the scenes of the Tauranga Community Foodbank this week.

Chloe Keer-Keer and Hannah Edwards saw firsthand the hard work of volunteers behind the doors of the Brook St-based foodbank.

The girls, both 11, were invited on a tour of the foodbank after their generous donation of a supermarket trolley full of non-perishable food.

Teacher Sarah Nancolas said the girls made the donation after learning about what makes their community tick during Term 3 alongside their fellow classmates.

In Term 4, the girls put their learning into action and organised a food drive within their school to collect cans and gold coin donations for the Tauranga Community Food Bank.

Nancolas said the girls decided to donate to the foodbank to help families in need during the Christmas holidays.

The girls raised enough cans to fill a supermarket trolley, which they donated to the foodbank along with $39 in gold coins, on Friday.

While they were there, the girls were given a tour of the foodbank.

"They said they saw the volunteers and it made them feel good they had helped," Nancolas said.

The girls said they would definitely be donating to the foodbank again.

"I am so proud of them," Nancolas said.

Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said, "It is heartwarming to see young people taking notice of problems in our community and then doing something about it.

"To have such initiative at a young age is just amazing."