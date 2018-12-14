Congratulations to the 2018 duxes of Tauranga's high schools.

Tauranga Boys' College dux Md Shadman Jahin. Photo / Supplied

Name: Md Shadman Jahin

School: Tauranga Boys' College

Age: 18

Achievements: First in Level 3 biology, first in University Chemistry, first in University Physics and Top Science Scholar for 2018. Shadman has never failed an NCEA internal or external assessment and has passed with a perfect score of 382 credits from 382 attempted - 323 at Excellence, and 59 at his lowest grade of Merit. He also received a University of Auckland Top Achiever Scholarship.

Otumoetai College dux George Robinson. Photo / George Novak

Name: George Robinson

School: Otumoetai College

Age: 18

Achievements: Dux 2018 science/technology, Bay of Plenty Education Trust Scholarship, first in Level 3 chemistry, first equal in Level 3 calculus, second in Level 3 art painting, second in Level 3 physics, second equal in Level 3 statistics and probability. Next year Robinson is intending to study a Bachelor of Science in mathematics and physics at the University of Canterbury.

Ashleigh Ngow is Te Puke High School's dux. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Name: Ashleigh Ngow

School: Te Puke High School

Age: 18

Achievements: Best student in Year 13 biology, history, drama, health studies and English. Ngow was also Head Girl and winner of the TrustPower Youth Community Spirit Award, Western Bay of Plenty Volunteer of the Year, the Rotary Cup, and Te Puke High School's Premier Service Award. She won the Senior Science Shield, Tim King Trophy, Year 13 Health Education Cup, Senior English Cup, Churchill Cup for winning the senior speech competition, and the Year 13 All Rounder Cup. She has received the Waikato University Te Paewai o te Rangi Scholarship for study worth $25,000, as well as the Owens Family Scholarship worth $15,000. Ngow won the Te Puke Paper Plus Dux prize, the Te Puke High School Committee of Management 1954 Dux Cup and a Te Puke High School Dux Medal.

Katikati College dux Ben Douglas and principal Carolyn Pentecost. Photo / Robin Sweeney

Name: Ben Douglas

School: Katikati College

Age: 17

Achievements: First in calculus, English, physics, chemistry and biology at Level 3, received distinction in ICAS English and gained a GPA of 5. Douglas was also Most Improved Player for First XI Hockey and a valued member of the Katikati Primary School Boys Club.

Bethlehem College dux Daniel Cossey. Photo / Supplied

Name: Daniel Cossey

School: Bethlehem College

Age: 18

Achievements: Bethlehem College founding principal's prize for Christian Studies (distinction first equal Christian studies), Gatekeepers Cup University Transition Christian Studies winner, Walford Cup mathematics with calculus (distinction mathematics with calculus), distinction earth and space science, highly commended chemistry. Cossey has also received, from the University of Waikato, the Sir Edmund Hillary Scholarship. His academic programme also included a tertiary level course. He has many achievements in the sport of taekwon-do and competes nationally and overseas.

Papamoa College dux Caleb Le Roy. Photo / Supplied

Name: Caleb Le Roy

School: Papamoa College

Age: 17

Achievements: First in the school at Level 3 physics, chemistry and biology, gaining consistent excellence grades in all of those subjects. Le Roy intends to study health science at Otago University next year and has been awarded the Otago University Dux Scholarship. He has also been awarded the University of Otago Te Whare Wananga o Otago, the Māori Entrance Scholarship.

Mount Maunganui College dux Kerry Parkinson. Photo/Supplied

Name: Kerry Parkinson

School: Mount Maunganui College

Age: 18

Achievements: Alongside her NCEA studies, which include excellence endorsements, Parkinson completed a university paper this year in psychology with an A+ result. Next year she is heading to Massey University to study veterinary science. She was awarded the 2018 Holland Beckett Award for Humanities best overall, as well as the 2018 Ballard Award for Science.

Otumoetai College arts and humanities dux Anna Domett. Photo/Supplied

Name: Anna Domett

School: Otumoetai College

Age: 17

Achievements: First in Level 3 media studies, second in Level 3 drama, second equal in Level 3 statistics and probability. Domett was also awarded the Otumoetai College Senior Community Service Police Cup, the Lloyd Morgan Charitable Trust "Friend" award for the LEOs club, Senior Media Studies Trophy for commitment to quality media products and shared the Lee Family Drama Trophy for extracurricular drama commitment. She got colour awards for drama and media studies, as well as an excellence award for music, and was the Arts and Humanities Dux for 2018. Domett has received the Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship for Otago University. She had excellence endorsements for Levels 1, 2 and 3 NCEA, performed in a musical and with the school choir, and played and umpired netball.

Tauranga Girls' College dux Brenna (Bree) Avice Coleman-Smith. Photo / Supplied

Name: Brenna (Bree) Avice Coleman-Smith

School: Tauranga Girls' College

Age: 18

Achievements: Silver Arts Award – for Tauranga Girls' College Artsfest 2018, first equal in chemistry, first in history, first equal in mathematics with calculus, first in physics, first in practical art painting, diligence award, Mary Poole Cup for Dux of the School.

Aquinas College dux Lilli Scott. Photo / Supplied

Name: Lilli Scott

School: Aquinas College

Achievements: Aquinas Cup 2018, Top Academic Achiever in Level 3 religious education, Top Academic Achiever in Level 3 economics, Top Academic Achiever in Level 3 history and the University of Otago Academic Excellence Entrance Scholarship.



What is a school dux?

- In New Zealand, a dux is typically an award given by a school or wharekura to recognise a student with the greatest academic achievement in their group.

- The award is usually awarded at the end of the school year to a Year 13 student.

- Individual schools decide to recognise one or more duxes

Source: Ministry of Education

Te Wharekura O Mauao were unable to provide information in time for the deadline for this feature.