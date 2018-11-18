The Ōmokoroa and Katikati communities will have increased bus services when the new Western Bay Tauranga network is rolled out on December 10.

An extra Bayhopper service has been added each weekday morning for those wanting to get into the Tauranga CBD from the Hamurana Shops in Ōmokoroa.

Services to Tauranga will depart from Hamurana shops at 7.05am, 9.30am and 4.20pm.

Services to Ōmokoroa will depart from Willow St at 7.55am, 2pm and 5.10pm.

Advertisement

Buses can be caught a further three times during the day from Ōmokoroa Rd, near State Highway 2, into the city.

Extra Bayhopper services have also been added on weekdays to provide six return trips a day for those wanting to go to the Tauranga CBD from Katikati.

Services will depart from Katikati at 7am, 8.50am, 10.50am, 12.50pm, 2.47pm and 4.25pm.

Return services will depart from Willow St in Tauranga at 7.53am, 9.50am, 11,50am, 1.50pm, 3.40pm and 5.15pm.

Each trip will travel past the Moore Park park and ride on Middlebrook Drive.

Passengers wishing to access Tauranga Hospital will need to let their driver know when they get on the bus in Katikati. They will be able to change to a Hospital Link or route 55 service in the CBD to get to the hospital, with no additional charge.

They will also receive a free ride ticket which can be used on a Hospital Link or route 55 service to return from Tauranga Hospital to Tauranga CBD (where they will need to transfer to the Katikati bus).

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Public Transport committee chairman Lyall Thurston said the new Western Bay network has been designed to provide maximum flexibility for people, moving away from a CBD focused network.

"We hope these changes give people more travel options," Thurston said.

"They've been based on input from the community and will address some of the issues people experienced with the old network. The bus driving the route will be fitted with free Wi-Fi and a lowered floor."

The Saturday service will cease from December 8.

Bus fares from Ōmokoroa to Tauranga CBD is $4.40 per adult, or $2.60 for a concession fare (students with valid student ID, and SuperGold cardholders during peak travel times).

Travel is free for SuperGold cardholders between 9am-3pm. Using a Smartride card will give an additional 20 per cent discount.

People should visit www.baybus.co.nz for timetable details.