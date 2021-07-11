And the winner is: Te Puke Business Excellence Awards

Anann Pineapple Pub co-owner Miriam Canty with the Te Puke Business Excellence Awards supreme winner's trophy. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

By Carmen Hall

When Miriam Canty and Leigh Bartosh wanted to start up their first business five years ago they moved to Te Puke and turned ''a pokey sports'' bar into something quirky and ''different''.

On Saturday night all their hard work paid big dividends when the Anann Pineapple Pub clinched the supreme award at the Te Puke Business Excellence Awards.

Canty said she was ''absolutely blown away'' with the win.

''I feel so honoured and I was not expecting it at all. I didn't think a little place like us would have done so well and have that influence you know. It is pretty amazing.''

The journey had been a learning curve, Canty said, and she credited loyal customers and staff for all their support.

''Obviously we're still learning and every day is a school day. Both of us have been in hospitality for a long time and we've put in the hard yards.''

Anann Pineapple Pub specialises in craft beer and a unique menu that changes with the seasons but she still remembers the locals' reactions when it opened.

''We chose to go craft beer in a non-craft beer town ... Leigh is a great chef and when we first opened he put duck on a pizza and everyone thought he was nuts. But it tasted great and is now a firm favourite.''

Canty who hails from Ireland said Anann was the Irish word for pineapple and was a fitting name for the business.

''It kind of fitted because we were looking to do something a bit different, a bit funky and something quirky.''

Te Puke Economic Development Group managing director Mark Boyle, Anann Pineapple Pub owner Miriam Canty and Bennets Proactive director Lance Ewens. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Te Puke EDGE director Mark Boyle said it had received a record number of nominations and a record number of final contestants which was great to see.

''There was entries from small sole traders to large corporates who had a very high standard of business skills.''

Boyle said it was a lengthy, detailed process for judges to select the winners and in his view ''it's probably the best business awards we have organised yet''.

He acknowledged the supreme winner had entered in the past but this year its entry impressed the judges.

''It's quite clear they have learned a lot from being judged and they showed all the attributes of excellence. They were a very worthy winner.''

On the night

It was a night of glitz and glamour on Friday evening at the Te Puke Business Excellence Awards.

Held at the Te Puke Memorial Hall and MC'd by Te Radar the event showcased local businesses who were making their own contributions to the community.

Head judge Debs Chase-Paterson said the breadth of business experience, the quality of products and services and the level of commitment to excellence had been inspiring.

''Te Puke has a world-class business community and plays a significant role on the national and world stage.''

Major sponsor Bennetts Proactive chartered accountants director Lance Ewens said business excellence in Te Puke was clearly alive and thriving.

''Last year a little thing called Covid-19 got in the way, but as evidenced by the number of nominations this year and the huge participation tonight, there is no way that Covid was going to slow us down.

''I want to make a special point of picking on the nominees because it takes some effort and some courage to accept the nomination that's been made on your behalf and then participate in this programme - it takes time and effort and courage and I congratulate you on that.''

Te Puke is an extremely positive community, Ewens said, and ''I would encourage you to all to get involved and stay involved in the community''.

* There were 104 businesses and individuals nominated and 300 nominations submitted. It was the 13th staging of the awards.

The Winners

Winners: Retail - Countdown Te Puke.

Food & Beverage: - Anann Pineapple Pub.

Service: - Te Puke Veterinary Centre.

Ag/Hort/Industrial: - EHC Contracting.

Employee of the Year: - 1st equal. Nicole Hapi and Bruce Stuart.

Supreme Award Winner: - Anann Pineapple Pub.