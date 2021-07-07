Te Puke's first community Matariki celebration

Fairhaven School students, from left, Te Kauri Caldwell, Shannon Williams, Neisha-Marie Hunuhunu, Meri Tamarapa, Analia Allport and Frankie Takuira-Mita are ready for Te Kete o Matariki.

Wrap up warm.

That's one of the messages from organisers of this weekend's Matariki celebrations, Te Kete of Matariki, to be held at Jubilee Park.

Originally set to go ahead in 2020, the inaugural event was postponed due to uncertainty around Covid-19 restrictions.

But this Saturday the event, organised jointly by Kāhui Ako o Te Puke (Te Puke's community of learning), Made in Te Puke Trust and Hemasphere Media, is all set to go ahead in Jubilee Park.

As well as celebrating Matariki, the event will acknowledge the recent passing of two local two rangatira - Tapua Te Amo and Whareoteriri Rahiri.

Te Puke Kāhui Ako across school leader Tatai Takuira-Mita says the event is a celebration to bring the whole community together and will run in two parts.

Rā Whakangahau - the first part of the day - will feature kapa haka performances by many of the district's schools that make up the Kāhui Ako, as well as a carving demonstration, workshops and a chance to learn more about Matariki and of the story of Whakaotirangi, which is the kaupapa of the whole event.

''The second part of the event [Pō Whakangahau] centres on the live music. We're going to try and keep our crowd as warm as possible by keeping our stalls close together and we will also have heaters, but we do need to say that people need to rug up warm - to bring warm clothes and a blanket to sit on rather than fold out chairs.''

Starting at noon with mihimihi and karakia, Rā Whakangahau will feature the district's schools' kapa haka groups performing in front of the main stage.

Each school taking part will receive a framed print of Maketū artist Jamie Huia Rolleston's depiction of Whakaotirangi and her basket of kumara.

Schools not taking part in the kapa haka performances will have art on display and there will also be a carving demonstration and two workshops - kite making at 1pm and poi making at 2.30pm.

A range of community organisations will have fundraising food stalls, many only able to take cash.

Other organisation stalls will include community health organisations and DOC as well as the Kāhui Ako and Te Puke High School which will be encouraging community feedback.

There's a chance to go into the draw to win spot prizes by engaging with the groups and collecting stamps.

Commerce Lane carpark will be reserved for dignitaries' parking and Constables Gallery will be open to offer a warm haven for kaumātua to have something to eat and a warm drink.

A competition is being run at the event encouraging people to design Matariki themed street flags to be flown in Te Puke over Matariki next year.

Rā Whakangahau will end with a chance to hear more about the significance of Matariki to Māori and the whakatauaki (proverb) Te Kete- Rokiroki-a-Whakaotirangi - the secure basket of Whakaotirangi, the Te Arawa ancestress that links both Tia and Hei, the tupuna (ancestors) of this area, who were on the Te Arawa waka.

Whakaotirangi not only had to look after the kumara on the waka, but ensure it was safe for cultivation once the waka landed.

Attention will then turn to the stage for Pō Whakangahau - the live music part of the event.

Sam Hema (Ngati Tuheke/Hemasphere Media) has put together a musical programme highlighting some special local talent, headlined by Tauranga based Ria Hall.

''What we have is a range of performers coming to celebrate with us from local bands to well know professionals,'' he says.

''A big emphasis is to celebrate our artists at the time of Matariki. Matariki is risen and it's a beautiful thing and we are in that season now. We are looking to the future, recalibrating, and I think it's really pertinent to celebrate it and what better way to do it than with music.''

Starting the live music will be Hi Carb Boil Up 2 - a trio featuring bass player Rio Hemopo from Trinity Roots. Then it will be the turn of Sam's daughter Makylah Hema who ''loves music so we are giving her an opportunity''.

Also on the bill are two Rotorua Boys' High School bands - smokefreerockquest Smokefree Tangata Beats award winner Tu Te Akitu and rockquest finalists TABS.

Just Cate, another who has done well at rockquest, from Rotorua Lakes High School will bring her original songs and loop pedal skills to the stage.

''I think it's really important that the region celebrates their success, so why not do it at Matariki,'' says Sam.

Tūhourangi ki Otukawa from Tūhourangi Marae will be the evening's kapa haka performers.

Sam is also bringing Papakura trio Lady Renaissance to the event.

''They do R 'n' B and hip-hop music - originals as well covers. They are an amazing group that I thought could add something just a little bit different to the night.''

Sam has worked with Ria Hall at a number of Matariki kaupapa.

''She was part of my Matariki All Stars event two or three years ago at Totara St. She was amazing then, and she is amazing now.''

After Ria Hall's performance, the Matariki All Stars will take to the stage led by Sam, Rio and with Manuel Kahura on drums with some of the evening's other performers joining them.

''It will be a jam-packed couple of hours of really good stuff,'' says Sam.

Sam says the whakatauaki Te Kete Rokiroki-a-Whakaotirangi is the pou [pillar] for the

event.

''And the fact that we have both Waitaha and Tapuika [iwi] supporting it is great.''

Tatai says she hopes this year's inaugural festival will be a solid starting point and there are big plans for next year when the event will be held on the first Matariki public holiday.

''It's awesome to have a Matariki celebration and, as far as I know, this will be the first time that schools and iwi and community are all going to come together as one to celebrate.

''I want to encourage the community to get behind it so it becomes an annual event.''