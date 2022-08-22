Alice Sea is bringing her show to Thames. Photo / Supplied

Get set to be taken down a rabbit hole of musical mystery as Kauaeranga Music hosts Alice Sea from Tauranga for an afternoon of mesmerising and varied original music.

This show is described as refreshingly different and very entertaining.

The show uses vocals, effects pedals, and an array of wind and percussion instruments - a sound experience from the heart with influences from calypso, Latin, dub, traditional folk and Eastern music.

Alice Sea's solo career emerged in 2015 when she left her previous duo/bands and hit the road with the focus on a career as a solo artist, living in her van and dedicating the next three years full time honing her craft. She crafted her own songs, recorded and produced her own albums, fine-tuned her musicianship skills, and played shows that took her around Europe and New Zealand.

Her singer-songwriter busking roots form the basis of her catchy songs, layered with vocal harmonies and hooks that she plays on flute, guitar or melodica. The vast array of world and dance music that inspires her shines through in her music, in a show that takes you around the world with numerous musical styles.

This is a not-to-be missed show as Alice couples her impressive musicianship with her fantastic stage presence and entertainment skills.

WHEN: Sunday August 28, 2.30pm

WHERE: Kauaeranga Hall, 437 Kauaeranga Valley Rd, Thames

TICKETS: Door sales $25, Pre-book $22 txt: 021912993 or kauaerangahallmusic@gmail.com or Lotus Realm 714 Pollen St, Thames