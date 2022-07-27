ZZ Top will perform at the Whitianga Summer Concert next year. Photo / Supplied

"Four fantastic international acts" will star at the Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert, Taupō Summer Concert and Whitianga Summer Concert in February - ZZ Top, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Stone Temple Pilots, and The Angels.

"There's been huge anticipation on who will be performing next year, so it's time to get back to some great live rock and roll following the Summer Concert Tour having to take a break in 2022," said organisers Greenstone Entertainment in a media release.

Neil Giraldo and Pat Benatar. Photo / File

It'll be 35 years since ZZ Top played their epic New Zealand show where they performed to a reported crowd of over 80,000 at Western Springs in 1987. These Texan Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are synonymous with beards, hot-rod cars and spinning guitars.

ZZ Top are famous for their mix of rock, blues, and boogie, with hugely popular albums such as Eliminator and Afterburner, which between them spent more than two years on the NZ charts, along with having produced instantly recognisable hits such as Sharp Dressed Man, Gimme All Your Lovin', Legs and La Grange.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo are one of the most formidable power couples in rock history. With no fewer than 14 songs having reached the NZ Top 50 singles charts, and spanning a career of more than 43 years, hit songs like Heartbreaker, Love Is a Battlefield and We Belong are just some of the classics that'll rock concertgoers when we welcome them back to New Zealand after last performing at the Summer Concert Tour 10 years ago, in 2013.

Stone Temple Pilots bring a 90s flavour to the tour with the band's unique sound, considered to be a blending of alternative rock of the 80s and 90s with the hard rock of the 70s. Lead singer Jeff Gutt is sure to get the crowd going with hits such as Interstate Love Song, Plush and Vaseline, all of which have featured in the NZ single charts through the mid-90s.

Originally scheduled to perform at the 2021 Summer Concert Tour, The Angels lay claim to being one of Australia's longest-lasting bands. Photo / Supplied

Originally scheduled to perform at the 2021 Summer Concert Tour, The Angels lay claim to being one of Australia's longest-lasting bands, dating as far back as 1976 when they first released Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again. Their relationship with the audience is everything to them, and their standard of live music is sure to have every show rocking when they perform the likes of Take A Long Line and No Secrets.

Greenstone Entertainment CEO Amanda Calvert said: "It's been a tough couple of years for everyone, and we can't wait to play our small part in bringing back live entertainment to our fans and to give them something to look forward to in the summer of 2023."

Taupō, Whitianga and Queenstown are among New Zealanders' favourite summer holiday spots, and it's going to be awesome to see the regions humming with the tens of thousands of concertgoers expected to attend one of our shows.

"We've been a must-do on people's concert calendars over the last 12 years, and with a move to February for 2023 to circumvent other events taking place on our traditional January dates, we're excited that we'll be able to celebrate Waitangi long weekend at both our Taupō and Whitianga shows. We're looking forward to welcoming everyone along for an awesome afternoon of classic rock in February next year."

The 2023 Summer Concert Tour

Taupō:

Taupō Amphitheatre, Saturday, February 4 (Waitangi Weekend).

Whitianga:

Whitianga Waterways Arena, Sunday, February 5 (Waitangi Weekend).

Queenstown:

Gibbston Valley Winery, Saturday, February 11.

Tickets

Vodafone Presale: August 9-10.

Genopay Presale: August 11-12.

Greenstone Club Presale: August 13-14.

General Tickets: On sale from August 15.

www.greenstoneentertainment.co.nz

Limited number of local tickets on sale from August 15 at:

Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert - Gibbston Valley Winery, Queenstown & Wanaka i-Sites.

Taupō Summer Concert - Taupō, Tūrangi, Mangakino Customer & Visitor Centres, My Music Taupō.

Whitianga Summer Concert - Whitianga i-Site, Tairua & Pauanui Info Centres.