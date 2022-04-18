The 2022 Tauranga and Western Bay Indian Association elected committee. Photo / Supplied

Hoped in time to attract thousands of members, a new Bay of Plenty charity aims to provide a networking opportunity for the growing Indian community.

Data from the 2018 Census showed that about 4.3 per cent of the county's Indian population lived in the Bay of Plenty.

Last week, the Tauranga and Western Bay Indian Association had its first annual meeting and elected a committee.

Plans for the association began about a year ago.

Chairwoman Dipika Patel said the association was about helping community members stay connected, as well as helping new migrants.

"We have a large Indian population here. There are a few thousand families."

She believed it to be the first of its kind in the area and that while there were other groups in the region, this one was not based on religious background or belief.

She explained that when the New Zealand Indian Central Association (NZICA) was formed in 1926, branches popped up in larger cities.

None did in Tauranga, however. Until now. Eventually, she said it planned to become an NZICA branch.

As the Indian diaspora and new migrant community grew, so did the need for collective and wider community representation, she said.

"The highlight of our group is to conserve, foster and promote Indian culture."

She is helped by Puran Singh as vice chairperson and Neena Chauhan as co vice chairperson.

Association secretary Chanchal Saraswat said it also offered an opportunity for people In the wider Bay of Plenty community to understand Indian culture.

The association planned to attend and host events in the future and will work with other organisations in the region.

"Respecting each other's culture is a good way to peace and harmony."

Saraswat said the association was open to anyone with Indian ancestry or who have migrated from another country.

Anyone wanting to become a member can visit the association's Facebook page.