Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Why are storm forecasts sometimes wrong? Lessons from Fili

5 minutes to read
A wind map showing the forecast passage of ex-tropical cyclone Fili as the clearly-defined centre lies to the east of the North Island of New Zealand at midday on April 13.

A wind map showing the forecast passage of ex-tropical cyclone Fili as the clearly-defined centre lies to the east of the North Island of New Zealand at midday on April 13.

Cira Olivier
By
Cira Olivier

Multimedia journalist

If you've ever looked at the weather forecast, only to be surprised at what actually happens the next day, you're not alone - and there's a reason for it.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said what

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.