Donate blood in Katikati: Katikati Memorial Hall on November 11 (1-6pm) and November 12 (9am-1pm). Appointments book 0800 448 325.

Katikati Uncovering Layers of History: Explore the rich history of Katikati, from the arrival of the Arawa canoe to the modern-day multicultural community we know today. Western Bay Museum on November 14 at 5.30pm.

Ben Hurley presents A Night of Comedy: With some of New Zealand’s funniest comedians performing at The Secret Garden in Waihī Beach on November 15 at 9.30pm.

Dave Alley: Roots, blues, rock, reggae artist at Katikati Folk Club, The Arts Junction on November 15 at 7.30pm.

Secret Garden Annual Clothing Swap: Bring your old wardrobe and leave with a new one. Free nibbles and cocktail specials, DJ Nomad T, men’s, women’s, children’s clothing, shoes, bags, hats and jewellery. The Secret Garden on November 16 from 5-9pm.

Cafe Scientifique: Saving the Sounds of Summer. Geoff Brunsden from the NZ Bumblebee Conservation Trust will speak on how bumblebees are under threat at The Arts Junction on November 21 at 7pm.

Waihī Beach Summer Kick-off Festival: Day full of music, food, fun, and community spirit at Wilson Park, Waihī Beach on November 23 from 11am.

Fourth Fridays Community Fundraiser Masquerade Ball: Dance and fancy dress. $35 tickets include welcome cocktail and appetisers. Tickets available from Ticket Fairy and The Secret Garden Waihī Beach. November 23 from 6-11pm.

Matahui School Christmas Family Fun Day: Inflatable slide, face painting, Christmas markets and crafts, scavenger hunt, food trucks. November 23 from 3-7.30pm. Open day at the school from 9am-12pm.

Thunder Hop: Family free event to check out custom cars and hot rods. Bowentown Beach on November 30 from 6-9.30pm

Katikati Christmas Gift Drive: Accepting new toys for children to be given at a Christmas dinner. Drop-off points are Katikati Community Centre and The Arts Junction.





MARKETS

Te Puna

Tauranga Dutch Market, Children’s Flea Market and Sinterklaas: Dutch favourites on offer are kroketten (croquettes), poffertjes (pikelets), haring (herring), Meyer cheese, Dutch groceries and more. Markets and children’s market. Te Puna Memorial Hall on November 23 at 10am.

Katikati

Katikati Farmers Market: Every Friday for locally grown gate-to-table plants and produce along with crafts and entertainment. A&P Showgrounds from 3.30-6pm.

Katikati Sunday Farmers Market: On offer is affordable brunch, fresh produce, farm fresh milk, meat, berries and more – with live music and kids entertainment. Every Sunday at Haiku Park, Katikati from 11am-3pm.

Katikati Carboot Market: Every first Saturday of the month from 8-11am at Katikati A&P Showgrounds.

Katikati Town and Country Market: Operates on second Saturday of the month at Katikati War Memorial Hall from 9am-1pm. Local growers, producers of food and artisan crafts.

Eileen’s Market: Jewellery, metal art, baking, toys, books, crafts, soaps, plants, food and more. Katikati War Memorial Hall fourth Saturday of the month. 8am-12pm.

Katikati Lions Garage Sale: Containers behind Caltex, Main Rd. Indoor and outdoor furniture, tools, books and more. Fourth Saturday of the month from 9am-12pm.





Ōmokoroa

Ōmokoroa Market: At Settlers Hall, a local monthly market. Last Saturday of each month from 9am-1pm.





Waihī Beach

Waihī Beach pop-up market: January 25 at 9am at Waihī Beach Community Centre.

Waihī Beach Sunday Market: Held every Sunday from 9am-1pm at Wilson Park, Citrus Ave. Lots of stalls, food and a great atmosphere.

Fourth Fridays: Waihī Beach village has late-night shopping, a kids market, music, food and art run every fourth Friday of the month at Wilson Rd village from 3-7pm.

Waihī Beach Saturday Market : Locally sourced primary produce, vegetables, plants, meat, dairy, bread, baked goods, seasonal goods, crafts and entertainment. Waihī Beach School every Saturday from 8am-12pm.

