Western Bay Museum relaunches friends programme to help preserve local history

Katikati Advertiser
The Food Bowl of Plenty opening night exhibition at Western Bay Museum earlier this year.

The Western Bay Museum is relaunching its Friends of the Museum programme.

The new-look Friends of the Museum programme offers several benefits, including exclusive access to monthly speakers, early invitations to special events, discounts on workshops and a quarterly newsletter with updates and member spotlights.

Museum manager Paula Gaelic says most importantly, members have the opportunity to influence exhibits and contribute their insights.

“Members are the heartbeat of the Western Bay Museum. Their support and enthusiasm shape our exhibits and programmes.

“We invite everyone to join us in this enriching journey to preserve our history and inspire future generations.”

Membership offers various levels for individuals, families, and businesses.

The museum is holding an event as part of the Friends of the Museum series this month where guest speaker Carly Vevers will share her research into a “precious and mysterious taonga” in their collection (September 12, 5.30pm).

The event is free for Friends of the Museum, with a donation requested from non-members.

INFO: Phone 549 0651 or website www.westernbaymuseum.nz


The details:

What: Western Bay Museum event

Where: The Arts Junction, Katikati

When: September 12, 5.15pm



