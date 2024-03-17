Paula Gaelic was involved in the creation of Service and Sacrifice, Western Bay Museum’s first travelling exhibition.

Paula Gaelic has been awarded the Tauranga Heritage Award 2023.

The Western Bay Museum manager was acknowledged for 12 years of hard work to make the museum a “place of excellence in museum practice and visitor experience”.

Gaelic says she is honoured, and attributes its collective success to the efforts of her team and community support.

The award acknowledges Gaelic’s efforts with local hapū, the creation of two travelling exhibitions (Service and Sacrifice and How to Save the Planet), engaging with Ngākahu Repatriation Network, the establishment of the Memory Trunk programme, and her advocacy for the importance of history and culture.

In her formative years, Gaelic was mentored by Auckland War Memorial Museum former director Roy Clare. She pursued studies in museum best practice, Māori in museums and Te Tiriti papers.

She says Te Papa National Services Te Paerangi has been an invaluable source of guidance and wisdom, and Museums Aotearoa has played a pivotal role in their development. She thanked Western Bay of Plenty District Council, which has been “willing to take calculated risks to provide opportunities for growth”.

“Today, our museum boasts a team of nine passionate professionals, each bringing exemplary qualifications and dedication to their roles. We approach our work with diligence, commitment, and a spirit of unity.”