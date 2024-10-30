Advertisement
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Wander dog walks to be held in Katikati, Te Puke, Waihī Beach, Te Puna and Whakamarama

Katikati Advertiser
2 mins to read
The Doggy Day Out will be ‘doggywood’ themed. Photo / Guy Rencher

The Wander Dogs Summer Series is about to bound into action.

Starting in November, there will be five dog walks held across the district, winding up with a ‘doggywood’ themed Doggy Day Out party at Ōmokoroa Sportsground in March.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council team leader animal services Peter Hrstich says he is looking forward to another summer of the popular events, which are a great way to build community and enjoy the outdoors while ensuring local dogs are safe and social.

“These wander walks are more than just walks – they’re a chance for dogs to explore new environments, burn off some energy, and for owners to connect with others who share a love of their four-legged friends,” Peter says.

“We’ve handpicked some beautiful dog-friendly spots for the walks that highlight the best of our district. This year, for the first time, we will be venturing into Waitekohekohe Recreational Park, on Thompson’s Track, as well as some perennial favourites, like Anzac Bay and Te Puna Quarry Park.”

In keeping with this year’s star-studded theme, there will be a photo competition where people can submit snaps of their dogs taken on the wander walks – this will be run via the Western Bay Animal Services Facebook page.

The wander walks will take place at the following locations setting off at 10am. Dog owners are encouraged to meet at 9.30am, to give their pooches time to get to know each other first.


Wander Walks:

● November 9 - Te Puna Quarry Park, Te Puna Rd

● November 23 - Mcloughlin Park, off Landscape Rd, Te Puke

● December 7 - Puketoki Reserve, Leyland Rd, Whakamarama

● January 25 - Waitekohekohe Reserve, Thompson’s Track, Katikati

● February 8 - Anzac Bay, Seaforth Rd, Waihī Beach

● March 22 - Doggy Day Out party at Ōmokoroa Sportsground


