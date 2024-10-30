The Doggy Day Out will be ‘doggywood’ themed. Photo / Guy Rencher

The Wander Dogs Summer Series is about to bound into action.

Starting in November, there will be five dog walks held across the district, winding up with a ‘doggywood’ themed Doggy Day Out party at Ōmokoroa Sportsground in March.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council team leader animal services Peter Hrstich says he is looking forward to another summer of the popular events, which are a great way to build community and enjoy the outdoors while ensuring local dogs are safe and social.

“These wander walks are more than just walks – they’re a chance for dogs to explore new environments, burn off some energy, and for owners to connect with others who share a love of their four-legged friends,” Peter says.

“We’ve handpicked some beautiful dog-friendly spots for the walks that highlight the best of our district. This year, for the first time, we will be venturing into Waitekohekohe Recreational Park, on Thompson’s Track, as well as some perennial favourites, like Anzac Bay and Te Puna Quarry Park.”