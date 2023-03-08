Waitekohekohe Recreational Park is officially open. The blue ribbon was cut by horse trail expert Kirstin Symes, Western Bay mayor James Denyer and mountain biking lead Damon McLachlan.

Katikati’s mountain biking, horse riding and walking communities have a much shorter commute to some epic trails now that Waitekohekohe Recreational Park is officially open.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council Mayor James Denyer cut the ribbon alongside two key community contributors, horse trail expert Kirstin Symes and mountain biking lead Damon McLachlan.

Tiki Bluegum of Ngāi Tamawhariua gave a blessing on the site, welcoming a crowd of new users into the park. Ngāi Tamawhariua have supported the project and gifted the name Waitekohekohe in 2020, acknowledging the ancestral name for the area.

A team of locals worked with the Western Bay of Plenty District Council to get Waitekohekohe set up.

Mountain biker and Katikati Recreational Park Development Group (KKRPDG) member Damon McLachlan first visited the site in 2017 and saw the reserve’s potential as a mountain bike park, with its varied terrain including a peak and drop down to a river valley.

Since then, Damon has been working with contractors to build the carparks and mountain bike trails so he and others can enjoy riding closer to home.

“Up until now, if you’re a mountain biker living in the Katikati area, you’d have to travel a long way to go for a ride - it’s either Waihī or over towards Tauranga to get to Summerhill and Ōropi trails. So we wanted something a bit more local. And now in 15 minutes’ drive from Katikati you can go out and have a good ride.”

The feedback has been very positive, he says, with kids and retirees trying out the tracks and leaving rave reviews.

“Everyone is very excited,” Damon says.

The horse and walking trails that now wind through the reserve are also the work of the KKRPDG, with support from the council and the wider community.

Founding KKRPDG member Jacqui Knight says she loves walking outside ‘’and I’ve done just about every walking trail around Katikati, but walking at Waitekohekohe is different, it’s really peaceful and physically challenging”.

“And that’s just how we wanted it. We worked with council to design each trail for what we need - long walks over uneven terrain, separate horse trails, and adrenaline-filled downhill mountain biking. Now we get to enjoy it.”

What you can do at Waitekohekohe

There’s plenty on offer for mountain bikers, with five new trails graded two to four (about one hour of riding).

Horse riders can enjoy over six kilometres of new horse trails, along with jumping and galloping tracks. Facilities also include a toilet, corrals, weather shelter and wash-down station.

There are separate carparks for mountain bikes at 360 Thompsons Track and equestrian at 252 Thompsons Track.

There are also shared-use walking trails throughout the reserve. Dogs are welcome provided they’re under control.

Visit waitekohekohe.nz for more information.