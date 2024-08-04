Ōmokoroa community information session: For the public to find out more about the Prole Rd project, four laning, the SH2 intersection upgrade and more. Ōmokoroa Sports Pavilion Social Space (smaller room) on August 13 from 4.30pm-6.30pm.

Find out what’s happening on SH2 Ōmokoroa and Prole Rd works next week. Photo / Western Bay of Plenty District Council

Xero training: Get the most out of Xero. The Arts Junction in Katikati on August 21 from 10am-noon. Free for non-profit organisations. Register with The Arts Junction.

Katikati College Quiz Night: Theme is “skool dayz”. A fundraiser for Year 10 camp. Katikati College on August 23 at 6.45pm. Contact eweller@katikaticollege.school.nz

Veterans of Combined Forces (VCFSA) Mid-Winter Surf Event: To bring the veteran community and serving Defence Force members together using surfing as ocean therapy. Waihī Beach Pohutakawa Park on August 24 at 9.30am. Ph 027 706 6308.

Katikati College Pink Ribbon Lunch: Join the college in support of Breast Cancer Awareness. Katikati College on August 31 from 11am-1pm. $35. Entertainment, welcome drink, food, silent auction. Tickets Humanitix.

Lunch with Dame Theresa Gattung: Fundraiser for Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty. September 15 at 11.30am at Katikati Bowling Club. Tickets $50. www.theartsjunction.org.nz

Dame Theresa Gattung will speak at a luncheon fundraiser for Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty next month. Photo / Babiche Martens

Katikati Spring Clean: Volunteers needed to clean Katikati on September 21 from 9am-noon at Katikati Community Centre. You’ll receive gloves, bag and map of your area.

Colossal squid exhibit Freaky Features: Parts of the colossal squid on tour, visiting Katikati’s Western Bay Museum now until September 30.

Pasifika Festival: Nearly 40 groups on the outdoor stage representing nations from all over the Pacific; including Tokelau, Niue, Cook Islands, Tonga, Samoa, Kiribati, Fiji and more. Performances, live music and food at Katikati College on November 2 from 10am. Gold coin.

GIG GUIDE

Katikati Folk Club: Comedian-songwriter Andrew London with partner Kirsten on August 16, Albi and the Wolves on August 30, My Pennyworth on September 20 at The Arts Junction.

The Jam Factory Tauranga: Katikati band This is How We Die bring their dark alternative rock back to the Jam Factory on August 17 at 6.30pm. Also playing at Tōtara St on September 7.

■ List your event or gig with Katikati Advertiser via news@katikatiadvertiser.co.nz



