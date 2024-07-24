Like all tools, those that can help trace your family history are effective only if you know how to use them.
Western Bay of Plenty District Council heritage services co-ordinator Sandra Haigh is offering opportunities to learn to make the most of what’s available.
“The class will be a couple of hours long and is very much for beginners. It’s for people who are starting their family history journey but might be feeling a little bit overwhelmed, or might not know where to begin.”
The focus will be on collecting information to build a family story rather than constructing a family tree.
“We will look at Ancestry.com and Find My Past.”