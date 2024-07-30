Andrew London and partner Kirsten are bringing their show to Katikati.

Andrew London and partner Kirsten are bringing their show to Katikati.

A mix of stand-up comedy, folk music and some semi-angry songs will collide when Andrew London comes to Katikati.

London sings songs of politics, religion, social status, shopping, teenagers, coffee, neighbours and small town protocol. His current show is Songs I Wrote When I Was Cross.

There are also insights into the “unpredictable and fickle lives of travelling musicians”, based on having played about 1000 gigs from the woolsheds of Southland to Queen St.

Andrew is also part of trio Hot Club Sandwich and country band The Cattlestops. The enforced isolation of the Covid-19 lockdown saw he and his partner/bass player Kirsten rearrange his entire repertoire for duo.

‘’I’ve never seen anyone sing so many words, so fast, without swallowing his own tongue,’’ says a spokesperson from Radio NZ.