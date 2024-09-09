Think about it ... a quiz night fundraiser will be held for Katikati Rugby and Sports Club this weekend.
Katikati College Exhibition: Senior visual art students are having an exhibition under the overarching theme of local hapori (society). The community-based artworks explore a diverse range of subjects. At Carlton Gallery at The Arts Junction in Katikati from now until September 22.
Local and social procurement: Finger food breakfast with Mayor James Denyer on how council is changing its procurement processes to target local business and identifying broader outcomes for the community. September 12 from 7am-8am at The Centre, Katikati. $20.
Friends of the Museum talk: Friends of the Museum series with guest speaker Carly Vevers. The Arts Junction, Katikati, on September 12 at 5.15pm.
Climate Action Festival: At Waihī Beach Library, Katikati Library and Ōmokoroa Library from September 14-20.
Quiz Night Fundraiser: Fundraising for Katikati Rugby and Sports Club. September 14 at 6.45pm. Ph 027 357 9365.
Market Day: Help fundraise to fix urgent roof repairs at Katikati Community Baptist Church, Wedgewood St. Market day with homeware, baking and more for sale, car wash and sausage sizzle. September 21 from 8am-noon at the church.
Katikati Spring Clean: Volunteers needed to clean Katikati on September 21 from 9am-noon at Katikati Community Centre. You’ll receive gloves, bag and map of your area.
Adopt A Street: Encourages people and groups to “adopt” a street and commit to regular clean-ups. Register katikati.org.nz or visit The Arts Junction, Katikati.
Repair Cafe Katikati: A place to bring broken belongings where volunteers help you repair them. Volunteer your interest at a meeting on September 22 at noon at Katikati Community Baptist Church.
Colossal squid exhibit Freaky Features: Parts of the colossal squid on tour, visiting Katikati’s Western Bay Museum now until September 30.
Ōmokoroa Artists Expo: Members will exhibit and have works on sale, art activities for children, artists working and raffles to win. Settlers Hall at Ōmokoroa on Labour weekend. September 26-28 from 10am-4pm each day.
Shocktober: Annual St John CPR and AED awareness campaign, a 3 Steps for Life free training designed to give confidence to take action. Katikati Community Centre on October 3,10, 17 and 24. RSVP taurangaadmin@stjohn.org.nz
Katikati Folk Club: Turkey the Birdtrioplay stories of love and life at The Arts Junction in Katikati on October 11, 7.30pm.
Lions Lone Dinners 2024 Luncheon: Have lunch with others living alone in the community. Katikati Memorial Hall on October 13 from 11.30am. RSVP 027 2911 440 or jo66hurne@gmail.com
Pasifika Festival: Nearly 40 groups on the outdoor stage representing nations from all over the Pacific, including Tokelau, Niue, Cook Islands, Tonga, Samoa, Kiribati, Fiji and more. Performances, live music and food at Katikati College on November 2 from 10am. Gold coin.