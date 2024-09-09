Think about it ... a quiz night fundraiser will be held for Katikati Rugby and Sports Club this weekend.

Katikati College Exhibition: Senior visual art students are having an exhibition under the overarching theme of local hapori (society). The community-based artworks explore a diverse range of subjects. At Carlton Gallery at The Arts Junction in Katikati from now until September 22.

Local and social procurement: Finger food breakfast with Mayor James Denyer on how council is changing its procurement processes to target local business and identifying broader outcomes for the community. September 12 from 7am-8am at The Centre, Katikati. $20.

Friends of the Museum talk: Friends of the Museum series with guest speaker Carly Vevers. The Arts Junction, Katikati, on September 12 at 5.15pm.

Climate Action Festival: At Waihī Beach Library, Katikati Library and Ōmokoroa Library from September 14-20.

Quiz Night Fundraiser: Fundraising for Katikati Rugby and Sports Club. September 14 at 6.45pm. Ph 027 357 9365.