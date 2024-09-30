Advertisement
What’s on Ōmokoroa, Katikati and Waihī Beach: Business breakfast, Shocktober and more

Kiwi folk trio Turkey The Bird will play at The Arts Junction, Katikati on October 11, doors open 7pm for 7.30pm start, tickets katikatifolkclub.co.nz

October

Timeless Impression by Katipo Creative: New exhibition featuring historic images turned into a fine art of printing. At Carlton Gallery, The Arts Junction, Katikati from now until October 20.

Adopt A Street initiative: Encourages people and groups to “adopt” a street and commit to regular clean-ups. Register katikati.org.nz or visit The Arts Junction, Katikati.

Shocktober: Annual St John CPR and AED awareness campaign, a three steps for life free training, designed to give confidence to take action. Katikati Community Centre on October 3,10, 17, 24. Rsvp taurangaadmin@stjohn.org.nz

Business Breakfast: Hear from local Kit Wilson, who once opposed gold mining in the area but now works for OceanaGold. October 10 at 7am at The Centre Pātuki Manawa (beside the library).

Rising rates and growing council debt: Free presentation by Mark Quinn who will be giving a two hour fact-based talk on how councils are operating. Katikati Memorial Hall on October 11 from 6.30-8.30pm.

Katikati Folk Club: Turkey the Bird plays stories of love and life at The Arts Junction in Katikati on October 11, 7.30pm.

Lions Lone Dinners 2024 Luncheon: Have lunch with others living alone in the community. Katikati Memorial Hall on October 13 from 11.30am. RSVP 027 2911 440 or jo66hurne@gmail.com

Writer’s Workshop: Teaching people tips and tricks on how to write. Free. The Arts Junction boardroom from October 15-30. Sign up at The Arts Junction.

Enda Kenny: Live music presented by Katikati Folk Club, October 18 at 7.30pm, The Arts Junction, Katikati.

Tauranga Kennel Association - Terrier Club Championship Show: All breeds show at Uretara Domain on October 26.

Ōmokoroa Artists Expo: Members will exhibit and have works on sale, art activities for children, artists working and raffles to win. Settlers Hall at Ōmokoroa on Labour Weekend. October 26-28 from 10am-4pm each day.

The Art of Stitch: An exhibition of embroidery, The Centre’s Boyd Room, October 31– November 3. Thursday to Saturday from 10am-3pm, Sunday 10am-2pm. Gold coin. Raffles and sales table.

November

Pasifika Festival: Nearly 40 groups on the outdoor stage representing nations from all over the Pacific; including Tokelau, Niue, Cook Islands, Tonga, Samoa, Kiribati, Fiji and more. Performances, live music and food at Katikati College on November 2 from 10am. Gold coin.

Comedy Hypnosis Show: An R18 comedy show with Chinese hypnotherapist Haiming Jiang. Katikati Memorial Hall on November 9 at 7.30pm. Tickets from The Arts Junction, Katikati.

December

Hello Sailor: Waihī Beach Hotel on December 7 from 8.30pm. Tickets Eventfinda.

The Gypsy Fair: Nationwide travelling event, bringing fun, live music, stalls, music and more. Bowentown Domain on December 27-29 from 9am-5pm.

The Extravaganza Fair: Food, stalls, music and more at Waihi Beach Community Centre December 30-January 1 from 9am-5pm.

January

Katikati Avocado Food and Wine Festival: Featuring White Chapel Jak, Kokomo and Tiki Taane. Lead to be announced. January 11 from 12-6pm at Uretara Domain. Tickets from www.katikatiavofest.co.nz or The Arts Junction.

■ List your event or gig via news@katikatiadvertiser.co.nz


MARKETS

Katikati

Katikati Town and Country Market: Operates on second Saturday of the month at Katikati War Memorial Hall from 9am-1pm. Local growers, producers of food and artisan crafts.

Abbeyfield Carboot Sale: Starts October 5, from 8-11am at Katikati A&P Showgrounds. Every first Saturday of the month until April. $10 for a car and $15 for a trailer. Carole 027 457 9686.

Eileen’s Market: Jewellery, metal art, baking, toys, books, crafts, soaps, plants, food and more. Katikati War Memorial Hall fourth Saturday of the month. 8am-12pm.

Friday Farmer’s Market: Every Friday evening from 4-6.30pm at Katikati A&P showgrounds. Ph 027 4444 649.

Katikati Spring Fling Carboot Sale: A fundraiser for Abbeyfield WBOP. At A&P Showgrounds first Saturday of the month from 8-11am.

Katikati Lions Garage Sale: Containers behind Caltex, Main Rd. Indoor and outdoor furniture, tools, books and more. Fourth Saturday of the month from 9am-12pm.

Waihī Beach

Fourth Fridays: Waihī Beach village has late night shopping, a kids market, music, food and art run every fourth Friday of the month at Wilson Rd village from 3-7pm.

Waihī Beach Saturday Market : Locally sourced primary produce, vegetables, plants, meat, dairy, bread, baked goods, seasonal goods, crafts and entertainment. Waihī Beach School every Saturday from 8am-12pm.

Ōmokoroa

Omokoroa Market: At Settlers Hall, a local monthly market. Last Saturday of each month (except December when it is held before Christmas) from 9am-1pm.


