Kaitāia man John Kenderdine last year sought questions from voters to put to candidates standing in October’s general election.

Now, with local body elections due by the end of October next year, Kenderdine will this weekend get an early start in seeking the views of voters.

Ahead of the last year’s general election Kenderdine sought questions from the public for politicians from a desk at the Kaitāia Saturday markets and at Commerce St’s Kawhe Hub on weekdays.

More than 60 questions were submitted, with many later posed at meet-the-candidate events in the Far North.

Kenderdine said with rates rising every year, and council debt continuing to grow, he would be back at the markets and three public meetings had been organised.