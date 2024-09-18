Advertisement
Far North local body election views sought - one year out from vote

Mike Dinsdale
Editor. Northland Age·Northern Advocate·
Far North man John Kenderdine asked citizens for questions of candidates before last year’s general election that were later put to the wannabe politicians. He’s starting early for next year’s local body elections seeking public views from this week

Kaitāia man John Kenderdine last year sought questions from voters to put to candidates standing in October’s general election.

Now, with local body elections due by the end of October next year, Kenderdine will this weekend get an early start in seeking the views of voters.

Ahead of the last year’s general election Kenderdine sought questions from the public for politicians from a desk at the Kaitāia Saturday markets and at Commerce St’s Kawhe Hub on weekdays.

More than 60 questions were submitted, with many later posed at meet-the-candidate events in the Far North.

Kenderdine said with rates rising every year, and council debt continuing to grow, he would be back at the markets and three public meetings had been organised.

He said the ‘’challenging council meetings’' and market table would seek feedback from the public as to what they want and expect from their elected representatives.

‘’I will be at the market this coming Saturday and hopefully every Saturday between now and the 2025 elections.”

The meetings include a discussion from Mark Quinn on ‘’why it is time to challenge council borrowing which secures debt over rates notices, future rates revenue and local assets’'.

The first meeting is at Far North Reap on October 1 from 6pm. Other meetings are on October 2 at The Barn, Taipa, from 10.30am and at Mangonui Hall, from 6pm.


