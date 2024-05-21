What’s On in Katikati, Ōmokoroa, Te Puna, Waihī Beach

Join the Pink Ladies at Katikati Community Centre on May 31 to help to raise money for breast cancer awareness.

EVENTS

Katikati Lonely Arts Exhibition: Secondhand art sale. From a velvet Elvis to a Hanoi street scene, an Alexander Turnbull treasure to a Ruapehu explosion. Carlton Gallery at The Arts Junction until May 26.

Emergency Preparedness Events: Western Bay of Plenty District Council emergency management advisor Jo Lynskey at will be sharing information and offering advice on making emergency plans. Ōmokoroa Library - May 31 from 10am-1pm.

Community Information Drop-in Session: To discuss the new Waihī Beach Library, Service Centre, and Community Hub. Waihī Beach Library and Service Centre on May 23 from 3-6pm.

Fourth Fridays: Every fourth Friday, Waihī Beach will be buzzing with art, food, music, markets and fun. Waihī Beach Village on Wilson Rd starting May 24, 3-7pm and then every fourth Friday of the month.

Katikati Youth Theatre: New production Somebody Famous at The Arts Junction from May 31-June 8.

Pink Ribbon Breakfast: At Katikati Community Centre on May 31 from 8-10am. $8.

Waihi Beach Art and Craft Fair: The annual fair is celebrating its 20th birthday, but this is their last fair. Waihī Beach Community Centre on June 2 from 10am-3.30pm.

Katikati Volunteer Expo: Register your interest to be part of this free event. The Arts Junction on June 22, from 11am-1pm.

JDM Ministock and Swapmeet: Clear out those spare parts, 93 Tetley Rd, on June 22 from 8am.

Matariki Dawn Service: Service includes a ceremony, kapa haka performance, a chance to set goals. Park Rd Reserve, Katikati, on June 28 at 5am.

Hume Pack-N-Cool fun run and walk: Free entry and entertainment to participants to mark the company’s 40th anniversary on July 6.

Afternoon Tea with Jo McCarroll: An Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty fundraiser. McCarroll is the editor of NZ Gardener magazine. July 7 at Waihī Beach RSA from 2-5pm. Tickets from The Arts Junction or online.





GIG GUIDE

The Songs of Bob Dylan: Featuring Kokomo, Marion Arts, Robbie Laven, Andy Craw and Self-Righteous Brothers at The Arts Junction on May 25, 7pm.

Waihī Beach RSA: Woody Dean and The Boys on May 25, Dreams - The Fleetwood Mac Experience on June 2.

Katikati Folk Club: Mark Laurent and Brenda Liddiard at The Arts Junction on June 14, Even the Lost on July 12





List your Western Bay of Plenty event or gig by email news@katikatiadvertiser.co.nz







