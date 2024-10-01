Western Bay of Plenty is undergoing a representation review.
The area covered by the Katikati Community Board would be drastically reduced under a new proposal.
Western Bay of Plenty District Council is undertaking a representation review which included a proposal to reduce the area covered by Katikati Community Board, said board chairman John Clements.
The board currently represents an area from Pahoia in the south to Athenree in the north but the proposal would mean only urban Katikati was retained.
Under the Local Electoral Act 2001, local authorities were required to do a representation review at least once every six years. Last month Western Bay of Plenty District Council announced it was considering reducing the number of seats at the council table from 12 to 10.
With a change in numbers, ward boundaries would also be adjusted.
“All of the community organisations are a mix of rural and urban and the events and promotions benefits the whole community.”
Representatives from both rural and urban areas have actively served on the community board now and in the past, he said.
Katikati-Waihī Beach ward councillor Allan Sole said the status quo was “best left alone and I do support community boards”.
“There could be an issue for communities like those between Tanners Point and Kauri Point for instance, that may not feel they are part of Katikati or the greater Katikati Community Board ward.”
Katikati-Waihī Beach ward councillor Rodney Joyce said he had no concerns either way, but he asked people to give the council their answers.
“Earlier this year, we told the folks what community boards cost and did they want them, and the resounding reply was ‘yes’. This made it much easier for those of us who support community boards to put the case at council for their retention.
“Now we are asking the folk in rural areas and smaller communities do they feel the Katikati Community Board works for them, or would they rather save a little bit off their rates?”
He was surprised by the tight boundaries but it was a consultation process so no decisions have been made.