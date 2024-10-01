In Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s initial proposal, boundary changes to Katikati, Te Puke and Maketū Community Board areas would be made “in order to better reflect these communities of interest”, and enable the Katikati and Te Puke Community boards to have a stronger mandate to be more focused on urban issues.

Clements urged locals to attend council workshops to learn more and have their say.

“I am of the opinion that Katikati as a service town, the link between rural and urban, has always been close and strong and have a shared community of interest and benefit.

“All of the community organisations are a mix of rural and urban and the events and promotions benefits the whole community.”

Representatives from both rural and urban areas have actively served on the community board now and in the past, he said.

The current community board area and proposed boundary. Graphic / Western Bay of Plenty District Council

Katikati-Waihī Beach ward councillor Allan Sole said the status quo was “best left alone and I do support community boards”.

“There could be an issue for communities like those between Tanners Point and Kauri Point for instance, that may not feel they are part of Katikati or the greater Katikati Community Board ward.”

Katikati-Waihī Beach ward councillor Rodney Joyce said he had no concerns either way, but he asked people to give the council their answers.

“Earlier this year, we told the folks what community boards cost and did they want them, and the resounding reply was ‘yes’. This made it much easier for those of us who support community boards to put the case at council for their retention.

“Now we are asking the folk in rural areas and smaller communities do they feel the Katikati Community Board works for them, or would they rather save a little bit off their rates?”

He was surprised by the tight boundaries but it was a consultation process so no decisions have been made.

Katikati Waihī Beach Residents and Ratepayers Association chairman Keith Hay said Katikati was a service town and its community of interest was the urban area and surrounding rural areas.

“It is everyone who shops in the town, who socialises in the town, or who sends their children to school in the town.

“There may be an argument for excluding small distal parts of the ward whose residents shop elsewhere, but this mass excision appears completely unjustified.”

The workshops would give people the chance to talk with experts on key topics: Māori representation at the council table, reduction in councillors, and the role of community boards.

A survey questionnaire is also available in libraries for hard copy or on the council’s website, before October 11.

Kaimai Ward discussion: October 8, 6-8pm, Western Bay of Plenty District Council Chambers, 1484 Cameron Rd, Tauranga

Katikati-Waihī Beach ward discussion: October 9, 6-8pm, Boyd Room Pātuki Manawa Digital Hub, 21 Main Rd, Katikati



