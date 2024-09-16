Western Bay of Plenty District Council looks to reduce number of council seats

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is considering reducing the number of seats at the council table from 12 to 10.
As part of its representation review, the proposed change would see a mayor, eight general ward councillors and one Māori ward councillor representing the community, replacing the current make-up of a mayor, plus 11 general ward councillors.
This would mean one fewer councillor per general ward, i.e. two councillors for the Katikati-Waihī Beach ward and three councillors each for the Kaimai and Maketū-Te Puke wards.
With the change in numbers, ward boundaries would also be adjusted slightly to achieve a more even spread, so that each councillor represents around the same number of people in the district.
The council’s five existing community boards would remain in place, again with some small boundary changes to better align with community interests and allow for stronger local voices. The Katikati and Te Puke community board boundaries would be reduced to the urban areas and the Maketū community board boundary would be extended. Waihī Beach and Ōmokoroa community board boundaries would remain the same.