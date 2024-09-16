Western Bay of Plenty District Council looks to reduce number of council seats

Councils are required to review their representation arrangements every six years to ensure effective and fair representation for the community. Western Bay last did this in 2018 for the 2019 and 2022 local body elections.

Western Bay mayor James Denyer says the council is keen to hear the community’s views about the way the council is structured.

“Representation is a balance between local voice, efficiency and fairness. The proposed changes are about making sure everyone is represented in the best and fairest way possible, and we want the community’s feedback on whether we have got that balance right.

“Who we are as a community continues to change, so the way our community is represented in local decision-making needs to evolve too. It’s crucial that the make-up of council seats reflects who we are now, not who we were.

Different options were carefully considered by the council before settling on the proposed changes, says Mayor James.

“Engagement with the community earlier this year showed there is an appetite for change. We have taken this into consideration and, after exploring a number of options, we think this is the best way forward for local decision-making.”

He encouraged people to “join council at the table” and have their say.

“The representation review is an important moment in time for Western Bay, and we want to ensure as many people as possible join the kōrero.

“We all want to make our community better. Working together to make decisions and taking into account different perspectives will help us to be a stronger council for our community.

“Whether you agree, have concerns or want to offer a fresh perspective, we encourage you to use your voice and help us shape our future council.”

How to join the conversation

You can give feedback online, with printed feedback forms available at all council library and service centres or by email to haveyoursay@westernbay.govt.nz

There will also be focus group sessions: Council Chambers, Barkes Corner, Tauranga: Tuesday, October 8, 6-8pm; Pātuki Manawa Digital Hub (Boyd Room), Katikati: Wednesday, October 9, 6-8pm; The Orchard Church (Function Hall), Te Puke: Thursday, October 10, 6-8pm.

Feedback closes October 11 at 5pm.