RSE Sports Festival: On August 22, at Blake Park, Mount Maunganui. The Bay of Plenty Rugby event is to acknowledge RSE’s hard work and celebrate a successful kiwifruit harvest. Begins at 9am with a welcoming ceremony, followed by sports at 10am and concluding with a prizegiving at 4pm.
Katikati College Quiz Night: Theme is “skool dayz”. A fundraiser for Year 10 camp. Katikati College on August 23 at 6.45pm. Contact eweller@katikaticollege.school.nz
Fibre Takes Flight Exhibition: Some items from the Kaimai Coast Creative Fibre group are in the Classic Flyers Museum exhibition in Mount Maunganui. August 23-25.
Katikati College Pink Ribbon Lunch: Join the college in support of breast cancer awareness. Katikati College on August 31 from 11am-1pm. $35. Entertainment, a welcome drink, food, silent auction. Tickets Humanitix.
Book Sale: Books, jigsaws, puzzles and games. Cash sales only. A Katikati Catholic Community event to be held on September 7-8 at Katikati Memorial Hall from 8am.
Katikati Tennis Club: Calling past members for an opening-of-the-season day on September 7 to mark 50 years. Tennis at 1pm and official opening just before 3pm.
Ōmokoroa Playcentre annual pre-loved fundraiser: An opportunity to kit out your kids aged 0-6 for a bargain. Bake sale, silent auctions, sausage sizzle. Public donations are asked for in the lead-up. September 8 from 8am-noon at the playcentre.
Climate Action Festival: At Waihī Beach Library, Katikati Library and Ōmokoroa Library from September 14-20.
Pasifika Festival: Nearly 40 groups on the outdoor stage representing nations from all over the Pacific, including Tokelau, Niue, Cook Islands, Tonga, Samoa, Kiribati, Fiji and more. Performances, live music and food at Katikati College on November 2 from 10am. Gold coin.
GIG GUIDE
Waihī Beach Hotel: Speakeasy on August 23.
The Secret Garden: Reid the Room on August 23, Hair of the Dog on August 24.