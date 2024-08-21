Unleash the power of poetry: Lovers of poetry invited to share a poem at The Arts Junction in Katikati on August 23 at 11.30am for National Poetry Day. Daffodil Day donation appreciated.

Veterans of Combined Forces (VCFSA) Winter Surf Event: To bring the veteran community and serving members of NZ Defence Force together using surfing as ocean therapy. Waihī Beach’s Pohutakawa Park end on August 24 at 9.30am. Ph 027 706 6308.

Fibre Takes Flight Exhibition: Some items from the Kaimai Coast Creative Fibre group are in the Classic Flyers Museum exhibition in Mount Maunganui. August 23-25.

Katikati College Pink Ribbon Lunch: Join the college in support of breast cancer awareness. Katikati College on August 31 from 11am-1pm. $35. Entertainment, a welcome drink, food, silent auction. Tickets Humanitix.

The Pink Ribbon Breakfast supports the work of the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand.

Book Sale: Books, jigsaws, puzzles and games. Cash sales only. A Katikati Catholic Community event to be held on September 7-8 at Katikati Memorial Hall from 8am.

Katikati Tennis Club: Calling past members for an opening-of-the-season day on September 7 to mark 50 years. Tennis at 1pm and official opening just before 3pm.

Ōmokoroa Playcentre annual pre-loved fundraiser: An opportunity to kit out your kids aged 0-6 for a bargain. Bake sale, silent auctions, sausage sizzle. Public donations are asked for in the lead-up. September 8 from 8am-noon at the playcentre.

Climate Action Festival: At Waihī Beach Library, Katikati Library and Ōmokoroa Library from September 14-20.

Lunch with Dame Theresa Gattung: Fundraiser for Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty. September 15 at 11.30am at Katikati Bowling Club. Cost $50 tickets www.theartsjunction.org.nz

Katikati Spring Clean: Volunteers needed to clean Katikati on September 21 from 9am-noon at Katikati Community Centre. You’ll receive gloves, bag and map of your area.

Colossal squid exhibit Freaky Features: Parts of the colossal squid on tour, visiting Katikati’s Western Bay Museum now until September 30.

Pasifika Festival: Nearly 40 groups on the outdoor stage representing nations from all over the Pacific, including Tokelau, Niue, Cook Islands, Tonga, Samoa, Kiribati, Fiji and more. Performances, live music and food at Katikati College on November 2 from 10am. Gold coin.

GIG GUIDE

Waihī Beach Hotel: Speakeasy on August 23.

The Secret Garden: Reid the Room on August 23, Hair of the Dog on August 24.

Fairview Social Club: Country-western hoedown. Dine and dance with Kathie and Company on August 31 at 6pm at Fairview members lounge. Text 027 472 3322 for tickets.

Albi & The Wolves are Pascal Roggen (left), Chris Dent (Albi) and Micheal Young.

Katikati Folk Club: Albi & The Wolves on August 30, My Pennyworth on September 20 at The Arts Junction.

■ List your event or gig via news@katikatiadvertiser.co.nz



