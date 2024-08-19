Veterans of Combined Forces Surfing Association chairman Bobby Ball.

The ‘blue mind theory’ comes into play when members of the Veterans of Combined Forces Surfing Association descend on Waihī Beach for their winter surf event.

The surfing charity is a national group which focuses on the mental health of defence veterans through ocean therapy.

Charity chairman Bobby Ball says their mission is to bring the veteran community together using surfing as ocean therapy. The Waihī Beach event is an opportunity for veterans to come and have a surf, a coffee or tea and “de-pressurise and open up about themselves”.

“It just releases a lot of those endorphins ... the blue mind theory is being close to water can ease your mind. The sea is a magical place. People come out of the water in a more positive frame of mine.”

The charity has been running since 2018. They run free events throughout the year in various locations. The Waihī Beach event has been held for four years.