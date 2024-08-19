Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Veterans of Combined Forces: Surfing event at Waihī Beach

Rebecca Mauger
By
Editor - Katikati Advertiser·Katikati Advertiser·
2 mins to read
Veterans of Combined Forces Surfing Association chairman Bobby Ball.

Veterans of Combined Forces Surfing Association chairman Bobby Ball.

The ‘blue mind theory’ comes into play when members of the Veterans of Combined Forces Surfing Association descend on Waihī Beach for their winter surf event.

The surfing charity is a national group which focuses on the mental health of defence veterans through ocean therapy.

Charity chairman Bobby Ball says their mission is to bring the veteran community together using surfing as ocean therapy. The Waihī Beach event is an opportunity for veterans to come and have a surf, a coffee or tea and “de-pressurise and open up about themselves”.

“It just releases a lot of those endorphins ... the blue mind theory is being close to water can ease your mind. The sea is a magical place. People come out of the water in a more positive frame of mine.”

The charity has been running since 2018. They run free events throughout the year in various locations. The Waihī Beach event has been held for four years.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Bobby says the event is also open to include families of veterans and partners and/or children of people in the defence forces can also come along.

This fun surf event includes free equipment hire such as wetsuits and surfboards. There’s also food, hot and cold drinks, spot prizes and free surfing sessions.


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Details

What: Veterans of Combined Forces winter surf event

Where: Waihī Beach at the Pohutakawa Park end

When: August 24 at 9.30am

Contact: 027 706 6308. Register via public Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/VCSFAcharity


Save

Latest from Katikati Advertiser

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Katikati Advertiser