Thumbs up to learning about money at the Whakamarama Kids Market.

Whakamarama Kids Market returns this weekend to the local community centre.

Whakamarama Community Centre is host to both the Kids Market on Saturday and a secondhand market held in April and November.

Launched in 2023, the idea of the Whakamarama Kids Market is to help ease the financial strain on families during the school holidays.

It offers children a chance to earn money while developing entrepreneurial and maths skills.

Organiser Debbie Allan saw a need for “a safe environment where children can gain confidence, manage their own finances and practice practical math in everyday scenarios”.