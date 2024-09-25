Advertisement
Whakamarama Kids Market: Pocket money for young entrepreneurs

Katikati Advertiser
Thumbs up to learning about money at the Whakamarama Kids Market.
Whakamarama Kids Market returns this weekend to the local community centre.

Whakamarama Community Centre is host to both the Kids Market on Saturday and a secondhand market held in April and November.

Launched in 2023, the idea of the Whakamarama Kids Market is to help ease the financial strain on families during the school holidays.

It offers children a chance to earn money while developing entrepreneurial and maths skills.

Organiser Debbie Allan saw a need for “a safe environment where children can gain confidence, manage their own finances and practice practical math in everyday scenarios”.

Debbie says the markets are about bringing the community together, making new friends and being able to support other local stall holders.

“The calibre of the goods on offer is becoming more and more professional each time, with many kids coming along to the market as regular stall holders and improving their goods on offer at each market. Having fun is all part of the process.”

The details

What: Whakamarama Kids Market

Where: September 28 from 3-5pm

When: Whakamarama Community Centre

