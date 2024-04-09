When life gives Arjun Sahil lemons ... he makes a profit.

“More than just toys and cupcakes.’’

Young entrepreneurs are honing their creative talents making products for sale and profit at the new youth market in Whakamarama - including making handmade gifts for the home and garden.

Whakamarama Community Centre is once again hosting the market dedicated to young sellers and entrepreneurs. The market is held four times a year on the first Saturday of the school holidays.

Primary, intermediate and college-age sellers offer everything from quality second-hand items and baked goods to handcrafted gifts perfect for the home and garden.

Organiser Debbie Allan says they have many talented young people in the community.

Meera Sahil entertains at the kids' market.

The market is a way they can support them “by providing them with a safe marketplace to show their community what they can offer, and they are also able to make some money in time for the school holidays’'.

David Allan, 12, from Whakamarama School, has taken advantage of the feijoa season, making jams and chutneys to sell at the market. Meera Sahil will entertain visitors with her piano playing skills.

Sisters Maddy (Pahoia School) and Isla Mills (Bethlehem College) offer handcrafted gifts such as small felted animals in matchboxes and hair scrunchies.

The market also hosts Year 5 and 6 students from Greenpark School who are heading to South Korea in August for a cultural exchange. The group is fundraising by selling local honey and runs a sausage sizzle at the market.

INFO See Whakamarama Kids’ Market facebook page





The Details

What: Whakamarama Kids’ Market

Where: Whakamarama Community Centre, 469 Whakamarama Rd

When: April 13, 3-5pm