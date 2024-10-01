Framing is underway.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s Heron Cres elder housing redevelopment in Katikati is starting to take shape and is on target to be completed by the middle of next year.

Concrete slab foundations have been laid for two of the three blocks of units, and framing is now under way.

Once completed, there will be 26 modern, accessible units on site, spread over three two-storey blocks.

The redevelopment, which is being built by Mount Maunganui company iLine Construction, more than doubles the previous elder housing offerings at Heron Cres, with the new buildings replacing 11 units that were built in the 1980s and were no longer fit for purpose.

“We are thrilled to see this important housing project progressing. Council is committed to addressing the pressing need for affordable housing for older people in Katikati, and across the district, and this is a significant step forward,” says council team leader property Nigel Sadlier.