What the Heron Cres development may look like from the air.

What the Heron Cres development may look like from the air.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is to more than double its elder housing stocks in Katikati thanks to a Government funding boost.

The council will build 26 modern rental homes on its Heron Cres site with a $5.8 million injection from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development’s Affordable Housing Fund.

The funding, coupled with the $4.6m the council has set aside from its Better Off Funding, means the council can progress with its preferred option of providing a mix of one and two-bedroom units that also cater for those with mobility issues at no cost to ratepayers.

Once finished, the 26-unit development will see 15 additional units, as well as the replacement of the 11 40-year-old units that have been removed from the site.

“We have listened to our community about their needs and sought to get funding from central government to get more housing built in the area, and look after our elderly,” says the council chief executive John Holyoake.

An artist’s impression of the Heron Cres elder housing development.

“This funding will see us build on our strategic priority of providing housing that is affordable, accessible, habitable with security of tenure, and appropriate to our life stages and differing needs.”

Katikati has a growing population of close to 5000 people, and there is a demand out there for purpose-built rental homes for its elderly population, who often find it hard to rent warm, dry and affordable homes.

“Affordable housing for older people is a key area of concern in our district. Need is increasing, and supply is very limited,” says John.

“At the moment, Katikati’s housing stock of mostly three and four-bedroom homes doesn’t fit the needs of our older population, who typically want to downsize.

“Providing affordable housing, especially for older people, often means they can stay in their local community, and continue to contribute to the strong social networks that make Katikati so special.”

The initial site works have been completed, including retaining walls and new fencing.

The new public path between Heron Cres and Diggelmann Park is open and underneath is the new stormwater mains.

The site is “build-ready” and allows for the 26 units, car parking and associated wastewater and stormwater connections.

The design and build project is currently open for tender via the Government Electronic Tender Service (Gets).

Tenders close on November 13.