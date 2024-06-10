Predator Free Bowentown helps revive native birdsong

Garston Smith putting a possum trap up. Photos / Pippa Coombes

One year on, Predator Free Bowentown members are celebrating the revival of native bird sounds.

The five kilometres of beach and headland from Albacore Ave to Bowentown Heads was rampant with rats, mustelids, and possums one year ago, says a spokesperson from the group.

‘’With community engagement, the last 12 months’ efforts were aimed at bringing back the vibrant sounds of our native bird species, offering a renewed connection to nature and a promising future for local biodiversity.’’

Garston Smith from Otawhiwhi Marae says they have deployed more than 300 devices since June last year.

‘’It is incredible to think that 12 months on I can hear morepork at night and many other native birds during the day – the birdsong had been quiet for as long as I can remember. I have the children involved in trapping, and I am teaching them the importance of this kaupapa for generations to come.’’

Predator Free Bowentown members.

Volunteer rangers have been working to eliminate all target predators from the area, including hard-to-access places by sea and wading along the coastline in all weathers.

It is estimated that fewer than 40 possums are in the area and to date, volunteers have eliminated 149 possums.

A total of 815 predators have been eliminated, but it is thought this number is closer to 1000.

Project co-ordinator Susan Lean says it’s great fun and a good way to get out and enjoy our backyard, all while helping our natives.

‘’There is a certain sense of camaraderie among the team, we work closely together and help each other out – the results are just incredible and speak for themselves.”

The group’s slogan was to ‘bring back the kākā’, which hadn’t been identified in the area for decades.

The return of the kākā.

Monitoring co-ordinators Barb and George Phillips came across kākā during bird counts three months ago.

“It was out of this world to witness kākā. We have seen many natives return, including morepork, silvereyes, fernbirds, grey warblers, bellbirds, and tūī. It has been an incredible experience. We have also seen the return of wētā, which is a great indicator that our work is having a significant impact on restoring the environment.”

■ Join Predator Free Bowentown to help bring back native birds. Email predatorfreewaihibeach@gmail.com.



