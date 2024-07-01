A detour will be in place at Prole Rd and Ōmokoroa Road intersection.

The next phase of Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s $23 million Prole Rd upgrade will soon begin, with a detour at the Prole Rd and Ōmokoroa Rd intersection likely to be in place until the end of the year.

From July 8, access to Prole Rd via Ōmokoroa Rd will be closed to light traffic on weekdays between 7am and 5.30pm, with a detour in place via the newly opened Heartwood Ave (via Settler Ave and Sentinel Ave).

This is part of the construction of a $23.5 million roading upgrade that will enable the development of 2500 new homes in Ōmokoroa.

The upgrade of Prole Rd is considered by council to be key to unlocking critical housing for the sub-region, as well as supporting Ōmokoroa Town Centre and future schools.

Heavy vehicles and buses will be escorted through the closure as the detour is not suitable for these vehicles. Access will also be given to The Garden Early Childhood Centre and Menzshed.