Ōmokoroa: Prole Rd closure starts next week

A detour will be in place at Prole Rd and Ōmokoroa Road intersection.

The next phase of Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s $23 million Prole Rd upgrade will soon begin, with a detour at the Prole Rd and Ōmokoroa Rd intersection likely to be in place until the end of the year.

From July 8, access to Prole Rd via Ōmokoroa Rd will be closed to light traffic on weekdays between 7am and 5.30pm, with a detour in place via the newly opened Heartwood Ave (via Settler Ave and Sentinel Ave).

This is part of the construction of a $23.5 million roading upgrade that will enable the development of 2500 new homes in Ōmokoroa.

The upgrade of Prole Rd is considered by council to be key to unlocking critical housing for the sub-region, as well as supporting Ōmokoroa Town Centre and future schools.

Heavy vehicles and buses will be escorted through the closure as the detour is not suitable for these vehicles. Access will also be given to The Garden Early Childhood Centre and Menzshed.

The intersection will be fully open outside these hours, including weekends.

A section of the Pahoia cycleway, between Prole Rd and Heartwood Ave, is also temporarily closed.

A public pathway is expected to be completed by Labour Weekend, giving access to Ōmokoroa via the Kaimai Views subdivision. In the meantime, for safety reasons, cyclists and walkers are asked to avoid the area.

For more information on what the $23m project will deliver once completed visit - $23.5m works to unlock critical housing begin - Western Bay of Plenty District Council


