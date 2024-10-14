Jane Houston from Ōmokoroa Artists from a previous expo.

The annual Ōmokoroa Artists Art Expo will be held again at the newly renovated Settlers Hall in Ōmokoroa at Labour weekend.

On display will be Carol Hebberd’s wearable arts submission on display, live art, kids’ art activities in the small hall, and varied artwork from Ōmokoroa Artists for sale in the large hall.

A spokesperson says the expo is an opportunity for new members to exhibit their work and the exhibition is “an incentive for all members to work towards throughout the year”.

Members work across a wide variety of media and styles. The group regularly holds material and technique workshops, mentoring and critiques to encourage experimentation and to develop new skills.

“If you have been looking at the same artwork on your walls for longer than you can remember, maybe now is the time for a change, with original work in the exhibition on sale at affordable prices.