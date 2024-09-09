Baby Kasius Hutchesson’s love of books starts early, with sisters Kristiana and Shylah. Photos / Rebecca Mauger

Babies to baby boomers and beyond came to browse and buy at the Monster Book Sale in Katikati.

The annual fundraiser for Katikati’s St Pius X Catholic Church was a monster success with thousands of items donated and hundreds of bargain hunters buying.

There was a long queue of book enthusiasts waiting for the Katikati Memorial Hall doors to open at 8am on Saturday.

The two-day sale was another success, says helper Bernice Gorringe.

“The pleasure seen on the faces of bookworms when that elusive book is found tells its own story.