Monster book sale: Fundraiser for Katikati’s St Pius X Catholic Church

Rebecca Mauger
Baby Kasius Hutchesson’s love of books starts early, with sisters Kristiana and Shylah. Photos / Rebecca Mauger

Babies to baby boomers and beyond came to browse and buy at the Monster Book Sale in Katikati.

The annual fundraiser for Katikati’s St Pius X Catholic Church was a monster success with thousands of items donated and hundreds of bargain hunters buying.

There was a long queue of book enthusiasts waiting for the Katikati Memorial Hall doors to open at 8am on Saturday.

The two-day sale was another success, says helper Bernice Gorringe.

“The pleasure seen on the faces of bookworms when that elusive book is found tells its own story.

The book sale is St Pius X Catholic Church’s only fundraising event.
“A big thank you to the whole of the Katikati community and beyond who have always been very supportive of our annual book sale,” she says.

Special thanks to Katikati Squash Club who help set up tables in the hall and with book transportation, she says.

Books, puzzles, CDs and DVDs were sorted into about 35 categories for four months before the annual book sale.

Remy, 6, and Arlo Carr, 7, with mum Lauren from Tauranga.
The fundraiser has been run by the Catholic community since 2008. Funds raised go towards the upkeep and maintenance of the church and a donation is usually made to a local group after expenses.

