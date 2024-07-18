Matija Ford and Josh McGinty, of Katikati College, with their certificates.

Twenty-two students from schools in the Western Bay of Plenty received their graduation certificates for completing the 2024 Acorn Foundation Dale Carnegie Youth Programme this month.

Josh McGinty and Matija Ford, of Katikati College, were selected to attend. The estate of the late Mary and Roy McGowan has funded the scholarships for the past 15 years.

Acorn Foundation CEO Lori Luke says dozens of Katikati College students have been provided scholarships to attend a youth version of a course this year.

The three-day course teaches the Dale Carnegie five drivers of success: building greater self-confidence, strengthening people skills, enhancing communication skills, developing leadership skills and reducing stress and worry.

The Acorn Foundation is partnered with Dale Carnegie BOP Waikato and Priority One’s InStep programme to offer the youth-focused course aimed to help young people improve their self-confidence and personal communication techniques.