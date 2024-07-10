Advertisement
Katikati police report

Katikati Advertiser
By Sergeant Steve Hindmarsh
Police received reports of petrol drive-offs in Katikati and Minden.

Burglaries

June 28: A Harley Davidson and a Suzuki motorbike and food were allegedly stolen from a Main Rd Katikati address. Police found the Harley Davidson in nearby empty premises and are looking for a person of interest.

June 27: A Mazda Bounty was stolen from a Paparoa Rd, Te Puna address. It was found abandoned in Snodgrass Rd.

June 26: A workshop in Wairoa Rd, Te Puna was entered and battery tools taken.

Theft

Petrol drive-offs were reported in Katikati and Minden.

July 7: An excavator parked at the corner of Highfields and Uretara Drives had a camera and diesel stolen overnight.

Other

Several road cones were damaged by a truck on SH2 Aongatete on July 1. Police are looking into this complaint.


Found property

A large tent was found in Katikati.

Arrests and apprehensions

June 27: A 37-year-old Tauranga man was charged with driving with excess breath alcohol after he was stopped in Main Rd, Katikati.

June 28: A 28-year-old Te Puna man was arrested for breaching his bail conditions.

June 30: A 33-year-old South Auckland man was charged with receiving a stolen Ford Ranger utility. The vehicle was found by police in Raetahi with different plates attached.

July 2: A 44-year-old Tahawai man was charged with assaulting a person in a family relationship.

