Police received reports of petrol drive-offs in Katikati and Minden.

Burglaries

June 28: A Harley Davidson and a Suzuki motorbike and food were allegedly stolen from a Main Rd Katikati address. Police found the Harley Davidson in nearby empty premises and are looking for a person of interest.

June 27: A Mazda Bounty was stolen from a Paparoa Rd, Te Puna address. It was found abandoned in Snodgrass Rd.

June 26: A workshop in Wairoa Rd, Te Puna was entered and battery tools taken.

Theft