Petrol drive-offs were reported in Katikati and Minden.
July 7: An excavator parked at the corner of Highfields and Uretara Drives had a camera and diesel stolen overnight.
Other
Several road cones were damaged by a truck on SH2 Aongatete on July 1. Police are looking into this complaint.
Found property
A large tent was found in Katikati.
Arrests and apprehensions
June 27: A 37-year-old Tauranga man was charged with driving with excess breath alcohol after he was stopped in Main Rd, Katikati.
June 28: A 28-year-old Te Puna man was arrested for breaching his bail conditions.
June 30: A 33-year-old South Auckland man was charged with receiving a stolen Ford Ranger utility. The vehicle was found by police in Raetahi with different plates attached.
July 2: A 44-year-old Tahawai man was charged with assaulting a person in a family relationship.