Instead call the genuine banks’ number from the phone book or website and query the bank as to the validity of the call.

Banks will never ask you to download apps over the phone. This is a sure sign of a scam, Police says.





Burglaries:

July 16 - Canon Rd, Tahawai. Four large bales of possum fur was stolen.

July 14 - Tools were allegedly stolen from a building site situated on Vesey Dr and Uretara Dr, Katikati. A police patrol responded to the report of noises from the site and located a person in a van nearby and tools hidden in bushes. Inquiries continue.

July 10 - An address on Main Rd, Katikati was entered and a laptop, dive vest and a boat tank were stolen.

July 5 - Alternative education building on Waterford Rd, Katikati was broken into and three LCD TVs were stolen.

Four bales of possum fur was stolen from a Tahawai Address.

Theft:

July 11 - A wallet was stolen from a vehicle parked on McMillan Rd, Katikati.

July 16 - A parcel was stolen from a letterbox on Odey Rd, Whakamarama.





Other:

Damage was reported to a rural gate on upper Hot Springs Rd, Katikati.

Arrests and apprehensions:

As a result of an incident at a Tahawai address on July 9, a 33-year-old Tauranga man has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Two men were hospitalised with serious injuries as a result of the alleged attack.

Police were called to the report of a male being unlawfully on a Ridge Dr, Omokoroa property with a torch at 1am on Friday. The 50-year-old-male of no fixed abode was located and charged with being unlawfully on a property and possession of cannabis. Police were called to another incident the following day and the male was arrested and charged with threatening and indecent language and three charges of shoplifting, allegedly from Fresh Choice Ōmokoroa.

July 14 - A 25-year-old Katikati man was arrested on warrant for failing to appear in court.

July 13 - A 52-year-old Katikati man was charged with driving with excess breath alcohol on Waterford Rd, Katikati.

July 16 - A 32-year-old Katikati man was arrested for breaching his bail conditions.



