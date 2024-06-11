US President's son found guilty, homicide investigation in Waikanae and Brad Callaghan before parole board after being jailed for murder. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Sergeant Steve Hindmarsh - June 5-11

On Saturday night a person walked into Katikati’s Boohai Sports Bar and walked out with a rubbish bin containing cigarette butts.

The bin was used by staff to empty ashtrays.

The Boohai Thirsty Liquor and Sports Bar co-owner Jot Singh says he’s less angry at the theft, and more sad about the state of addiction the person must be in.

“It’s not about a robbery, it’s about drug addiction and this says a lot about being addicted to smoking and getting to that low when people are desperate in their lives.’’

The surmising is the thief will go through the butts and take out any old tobacco to make a few new cigarettes.

The Boohai Thirsty Liquor and Sports Bar was hit by ram raiders in a stolen car in November last year.

The culprits caused building damage and knocked about 100 bottles off their perch, causing thousands of dollars in damage.









Burglaries: On Saturday night a person stole a rubbish bin containing cigarette butts from Boohai Sports Bar. June 10 - While road workers were working on Pahoia Rd someone entered their work shipping container and stole a DeWalt tool set and two smokers.

Theft: Petrol drive-offs were reported in Katikati and Minden.

Other: A Katikati man has reported that he was attacked and robbed of property by two men at a Beach Rd, Katikati, address on June 8. The man was taken to Tauranga Hospital for treatment. Tauranga CIB are working on this matter.

Wilful damage was caused by vehicle to a private lawn on Plummers Point Rd.

On June 8 a stolen Nissan Tiida previously stolen from Tauranga failed to stop for police at Minden. The pursuit was abandoned and the vehicle was later found dumped in Brookfield, Tauranga.

Found property: A large tent was found in Katikati.

Arrests and apprehensions: A search warrant was executed at a Tahawai address on June 7 in relation to a pet dog allegedly being shot and killed on Martray Rd on May 27. A .22 calibre slug rifle was seized. A 52-year-old Tahawai man was arrested and charged with discharging an airgun except for some sufficient, lawful or proper purpose and ill-treating an animal.